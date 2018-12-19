comscore
Huawei Christmas Carnival on Amazon India: Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3, Nova 3i and P20 Lite available at discount

Here are the top deals on Huawei smartphones during Amazon India's Christmas Carnival.

  Published: December 19, 2018 1:32 PM IST
huawei p20 pro screen

Huawei is hosting its Christmas Carnival on Amazon India, where the Chinese smartphone maker is offering discounts on some of its best-selling devices. During the Christmas Carnival, Huawei will offer discount on Nova 3, Nova 3i, P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro. One of the key things to know is that Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese company, is being listed as coming soon and not available for purchase right now. Here is a look at deals available on Huawei smartphones during the Christmas Carnival.

Huawei P20 Pro at Rs 59,999

Huawei P20 Pro was launched in India at a market retail price of Rs 64,999, and is now available for purchase at Rs 59,999. The smartphone is regarded as the camera beast in this segment, and it is the first device with triple camera setup. The smartphone comes with Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange and there is also option to avail no cost EMI on the device.

Huawei P20 Lite at Rs 19,999

Huawei P20 Lite is basically an entry-level version of the P20 Pro with little differentiation in terms of display size and performance. It offers dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is dual rear camera setup as well with 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors. It is being priced at Rs 19,999 but customers can avail extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

Huawei Nova 3i at Rs 20,990

Huawei Nova 3i was launched in India at a retail price of Rs 23,999, and is now available for Rs 20,990. During the Christmas Carnival, the smartphone is being offered with Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange and customers can also avail no cost EMI option.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Video Review

Huawei Nova 3 at Rs 34,999

Huawei Nova 3 is the premium mid-range flagship smartphone from the company. It is being priced at Rs 34,999 but customers can avail extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. There is also no-cost EMI option for those planning to buy the smartphone on monthly installments. It comes in iris purple color, which offers gradient finish similar to Huawei’s premium flagship smartphones.

