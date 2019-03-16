Huawei Colorful Sale on Amazon India starting from March 18: Deals on Mate 20 Pro, Watch GT and others

As the country gears up to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, the major smartphone makers are preparing for their own festivity in the form of sale. Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has announced ‘Huawei Colorful Sale’ where it will provide discounts and offers on its premium and mid-range smartphones and wearables launched in the country. Huawei is among the top three smartphone makers globally and is now trying to break into top five in the Indian smartphone market. Here is a look at offers and deals available from Huawei through Amazon India from March 18 to March 22:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro starting at Rs 64,990

The Mate 20 Pro is among the best flagship smartphone one can buy in the market right now. It features premium design, flagship features and few first for any mobile device. During the Huawei Colorful Sale, the Mate 20 Pro will be available for Rs 64,990 along with Huawei’s 15W fast wireless charger worth Rs 3,999. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch QHD+ display, Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, triple rear camera setup, 24-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,200mAh battery with superfast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse charging.

Huawei Watch GT starting at Rs 15,990

Huawei Watch GT is new wearable from the Chinese company that is designed to compete with Apple Watch Series 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch in the country. It will be available at Rs 15,990 for the Sports Edition and Rs 16,990 for the Classic Edition. Early bird customers are getting Huawei Sport BT AM61 earphones worth Rs 2,999 for free and there is also no-cost EMI of 9 months on the device.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) at Rs 15,990

Huawei Y9 (2019) is an entertainment centric smartphone that features a 6.5-inch LCD display, octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the front. On the back, there is a dual camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The Y9 (2019) runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging. It is priced at Rs 15,990 and customers will get free Boat ROCKERZ 255 Bluetooth headphone worth Rs 2,990 for free. There is also no cost EMI option available on the smartphone for six months.