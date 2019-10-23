Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has announced a number of Diwali offers in India. The Diwali sale offers are available on smartphones, tablets and wearables between October 20 and October 28. Interestingly, there are offers available via both online as well as offline retail channels. The deals will be available on Huawei products on Amazon India and Flipkart. Here is a look at some of the deals available online and offline:

Huawei P30 Pro

If photography is your primary need then you should take a look at the camera setup on the Huawei P30 Pro. The smartphone was initially introduced at Rs 71,990 and is available at a discounted price of Rs 63,990. Huawei is offering a flat discount of Rs 8,000 on the smartphone. There is also nine months EMI option on the device. The P30 Pro features a 40-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D Time Of Flight sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop style notch.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

The first ever pop-up camera smartphone from Huawei is available with an instant cashback of Rs 500. The cashback will be offered in the form of Amazon Pay balance. The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,990 and customers get six months no-cost EMI as well. There is also a discount of Rs 1,500 on exchange of an old smartphone.

Huawei P30 Lite

During the Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon India is offering the P30 Lite at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. It was originally launched at Rs 19,990. There is also six months no-cost EMI offer on the device. It features a 6.15-inch FHD display and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is an affordable version of the premium flagship P30 series.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a flagship from last year available at attractive price. It is available for Rs 44,990, which is a discount of Rs 20,000 from its launch price of Rs 64,990. Customers will also get a Huawei GT smartwatch worth Rs 16,990 for free with the device. It is also available with nine months no-cost EMI option.

Huawei MediaPad T5

On Amazon India, the MediaPad T5 is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,990 for the 16GB storage variant. The 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 13,990. It features a 10.1-inch Full HD+ display, a single nano-SIM card connectivity and a large 5,100mAh battery.

Huawei Watch GT Sport and Classic

Huawei Watch GT Sport is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,990 while the Classic is available for Rs 11,990. Both models are available with a discount of around Rs 5,000 on Amazon. The wearables support functions such as sleep monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring and GPS functionalities.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

On Flipkart, the company is offering MediaPad M5 Lite for Rs 21,990. The tablet is available with exchange offer and there is also an option of 12 month no cost EMI. The tablet runs EMUI 8.0 and packs a large 7,500mAh battery. It also comes with Harman Kardon tuned speakers.

Deals on Flipkart

Huawei Watch GT Active is available at discounted price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. The FreeLace wireless earphone is available for Rs 4,999. The Mini Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs 1,699. There is also 10 percent cashback on the product.

Offline Offers

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is available for Rs 15,990 at offline stores and customers get Huawei AM61 Bluetooth earphone worth Rs 2,999. The P30 Pro is available for Rs 63,990 and customers get the same Bluetooth earphone for free. The Huawei P30 Lite with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs 19,990.