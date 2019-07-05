Huawei Fest offers: Check out deals on Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro, P30 Lite

Huawei is offering attractive deals on three smartphones, which includes Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro, P30 Lite. The Chinese company is giving a free headset as well on purchase of the Mate 20 Pro device. Customers can also get a free Huawei Watch GT with P30 Pro smartphone during the ongoing Huawei Fest. Furthermore, users also have the option to avail easy EMI options via Bajaj Finserv. If you are interested in buying one, now would be a good time to buy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Huawei Fest offers and deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Mate 20 Pro is a flagship smartphone from Huawei. The company is currently offering a flat Rs 10,000 discount on this phone. The company launched the Mate 20 Pro for Rs 69,990 in India. So you can purchase it for Rs 59,990. On purchase of this flagship phone, you can get a free headset worth Rs 29,990. As for the specifications, the device packs a Kirin 980 chipset under the hood. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup at the back. It also comes with a 6.39-inch QHD+ display, in-display fingerprint scanner, 40W fast wired charging and more.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro

The P30 Pro is available for Rs 71,990. The company is not offering any discount on this phone, but is giving a free Huawei Watch GT. The price of this wearable is Rs 15,990, which is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. As mentioned, there is also an easy EMI option, which starts from Rs 3,999. One of the key highlights of the phone is its triple rear camera setup with periscope type 10x zoom and 50x digital zoom capabilities. It is built around Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 980 SoC. This device also offers support for 40W wireless charging tech.

P30 Lite

Lastly, the P30 Lite made its debut earlier this year. This smartphone falls under Huawei’s P30-series. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the P30 Lite will cost you Rs 22,990. If you want to purchase the 4GB variant, then you can get to for Rs 19,990 via Amazon India. With this phone, you can also get a free boAt Rockerz BT earphones, which offers a neckband style design. The key highlight of the smartphone is its triple rear cameras, which includes a 24-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens as well. It sports a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display and uses a mid-range Kirin 710 SoC.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro P30 Pro Huawei P30 Lite Price 69990 71990 19990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Android Pie 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.15-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF 24MP+8MP+2MP Front Camera 24MP 32MP 32MP Battery 4,200mAh 4200mAh 3,340mAh

