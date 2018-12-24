Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon India: Discounts on P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 and Nova 3i

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, buyers are all geared up for the last big spending spree of 2018. Discounts and offers are raining everywhere, so it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, you may want to take a look at Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon India. Under the promotion, the Chinese technology major is offering heavy discounts on quite a few of its smartphones. There’s also ‘No Cost EMI’ available for all discounted smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Huawei P20 Pro | Sale price: Rs 54,999

Discounted by a massive Rs 15,000, Huawei’s P20 Pro is currently available for Rs 54,999. The flagship smartphone is powered by a Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.1-inch notched display with a resolution of 1080×2240 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio.

The highlight of Huawei P20 Pro is its Leica-enhanced triple-lens rear camera system, comprised of a massive 40-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. Up front, there’s a 24-megapixel module for selfies and video calls. All regular connectivity features are included (except a 3.5mm audio port), with a 4,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Huawei P20 Lite | Sale price: Rs 14,999

Compact and stylish, the Huawei P20 Lite is one of the better mid-range smartphones out there. The smartphone can be yours for just Rs 14,999 during Huawei’s Holiday Sale, after a discount of Rs 5,000. The P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch notched display and runs Android Oreo out of the box, with EMUI 8.1 baked on top.

At the back, Huawei P20 Lite has a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel module and a 2-megapixel module. The front camera setup is also made up of two lenses, one 16-megapixel and one 24-megapixel. Backing up the whole package is a 3,000mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 3 | Sale price: Rs 29,990

A flagship-grade smartphone, Huawei Nova 3 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 29,990 on Amazon India. It features a Kirin 970 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Up front, there’s a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging, the Nova 3 comes with a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 16-megapixel module and a 24-megapixel module. There are two lenses up front as well, one 24-megapixel and one 2-megapixel. Rounding things off is a 3,750mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Huawei Nova 3i | Sale price: Rs 16,990

Having a glossy finish, Huawei Nova 3i is currently available with a discount of Rs 4,000, bringing its price down to Rs 16,990. For that, you get a Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The mid-range smartphone has a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The software is Android 8.1 Oreo, with EMUI 8.2 baked on top.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review

The rear camera setup on the Nova 3i is comprised of two lenses, one 16-megapixel and one 2-megapixel. The front-facing camera system is also comprised of two lenses, one 24-megapixel and one 2-megapixel. A 3,340mAh battery ensures everything keeps running.