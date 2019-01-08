comscore
Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon India: Offers on Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, Nova 3i and more

Huawei will also offer No Cost EMI on these smartphones during this sale.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 10:07 PM IST
Huawei has once again announced the ‘Holiday Sale’ for select smartphones exclusively on Amazon India. The company will be offering up to Rs 15,000 off on smartphones ranging from Rs 14,999 to Rs 69,990. The company had offered similar discounts recently during Christmas week. So in case if you’ve missed them, you can again take a look at Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon India. The Chinese company is also offering ‘No Cost EMI’ for all discounted smartphones including Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Nova 3i, Nova 2, P20 Lite, P20 Pro and even the Huawei Y9, which is coming on January 10.

In this Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon, Huawei Nova 3i will be available with a discount of Rs 4,000, bringing its price down to Rs 16,990. For that, you get a Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The mid-range smartphone has a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The software is Android 8.1 Oreo, with EMUI 8.2 baked on top.

The slightly more premium sibling of Nova 3i, the Huawei Nova 3 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 29,990 on Amazon India. It features a Kirin 970 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Up front, there’s a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Similar to Nova series, the P series variants of Huawei lineup – Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro have been discounted on Amazon in Huawei Holiday Sale. The mid-range P20 Lite smartphone is the most affordable offering by Huawei in this sale. The handset can be yours for just Rs 14,999 during Huawei’s Holiday Sale, after a discount of Rs 5,000. The P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch notched display and runs Android Oreo out of the box, with EMUI 8.1 baked on top.

Coming to P20 Pro, the triple-camera premium flagship from last year has been discounted by a massive Rs 15,000, and is currently available for Rs 54,999. The flagship smartphone is powered by a Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.1-inch notched display with a resolution of 1080×2240 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The highlight of Huawei P20 Pro is its Leica-enhanced triple-lens rear camera system, comprised of a massive 40-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Even the current flagship smartphone from Huawei, the Mate 20 Pro is also on offer during Huawei Holiday Sale. The company has kept the same Rs 69,990 price for the phone but offering a free wireless charger along with the device worth Rs 3,999. Lastly, the yet-to-launch Huawei Y9 is also up on Amazon listing without price. Huawei will offer Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth wireless headsets worth Rs 2,990 free with the purchase of smartphone when it’ll go on sale on January 10.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 10:07 PM IST

