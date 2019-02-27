comscore
Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

Buyers need to add Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger in the cart and check-out with both the products together.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone from Chinese smartphone and electronics giant Huawei, is back on stock at Amazon India. To attract potential buyers, the company has also added two new offers along with the device. The first is an instant 5 percent discount on the purchase of the device if users use their HDFC Bank issued credit or debit cards to opt for the EMI option. As part of the second offer, Huawei is giving away its “Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W” for free along with the device.

The landing page on Amazon has provided instructions to buyers to avail the second offer. To get the free wireless charger, buyers need to add Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger in the cart and check-out with both the products together. Huawei clarifies that the offer for the free wireless charger will be “auto-applied” on the last step with the customer is paying for the device. This offer comes right along the time when Samsung is planning to launch its latest flagship Galaxy S10 series in India.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications, features

To recap, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 2K (1440×3120 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and the notch. The device is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with an octa-core CPU with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. Huawei has added a triple-camera setup on the back of the device with a 40-megapixel primary sensor, the second sensor comes with 20-megapixel image resolution and an ultra-wide lens while the third sensor comes with an 8-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens.

The company states that it has worked with camera maker Leica to design the camera claiming that the device comes with Leica optics. The front of the device comes with a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies. Mate 20 Pro comes with a number of connectivity options including a VoLTE 4G enabled dual nano-SIM slot where the secondary slot is hybrid, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Infrared port, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back with advanced Face authentication, and more while running on a 4,200mAh battery with support for fast wired charging at 40W and fast wireless charging at 15W.

