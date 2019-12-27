comscore Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone
Huawei New Year Offer: Get FreeLace earphones with P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro; mini speaker with P30 Lite, Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei has revealed the New Year offer on its premium and affordable smartphones. You can get FreeLace earphones or speaker free with select smartphones.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 7:10 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro

New Year is just around the corner and Huawei has revealed an interesting offer for its smartphone buyers. Under its “Together 2020 campaign,” the Chinese smartphone giant is offering FreeLace earphones or a speaker free with every smartphone purchase. Here is all you need to know.

Huawei New Year Offer detailed

On buying a Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei Mate 20 Pro, buyers will be able to get a Bluetooth headset, FreeLace. And for buyers of Huawei P30 Lite and Y9 Prime 2019, a mini speaker will be on offer. The offer will be live till January 5, 2020.

How to claim earphones / speaker

Users buying one of the above eligible devices can register their purchase on https://consumer.huawei.com/in/campaign/gift-with-purchase/. Buyers will have to upload their invoice copy too. Once the registration is complete, customers will get a confirmation e-mail for the same. The freebies will be sent to the users within 14 days.

Huawei P30 Pro price and specifications

Features Huawei P30 Pro
Price 69990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,200mAh

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price and specifications

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Price 69990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 4,200mAh

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price and specifications

Features Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
Price 15990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.59-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Huawei P30 Lite price and specifications

Features Huawei P30 Lite
Price 15490
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.15-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,340mAh

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 7:10 PM IST

