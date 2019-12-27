Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone

New Year is just around the corner and Huawei has revealed an interesting offer for its smartphone buyers. Under its “Together 2020 campaign,” the Chinese smartphone giant is offering FreeLace earphones or a speaker free with every smartphone purchase. Here is all you need to know.
Huawei New Year Offer detailed
On buying a Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei Mate 20 Pro, buyers will be able to get a Bluetooth headset, FreeLace. And for buyers of Huawei P30 Lite and Y9 Prime 2019, a mini speaker will be on offer. The offer will be live till January 5, 2020.
How to claim earphones / speaker
Users buying one of the above eligible devices can register their purchase on https://consumer.huawei.com/in/campaign/gift-with-purchase/. Buyers will have to upload their invoice copy too. Once the registration is complete, customers will get a confirmation e-mail for the same. The freebies will be sent to the users within 14 days.
Huawei P30 Pro price and specifications
|Features
|Huawei P30 Pro
|Price
|69990
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.4-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|4,200mAh
Huawei Mate 20 Pro price and specifications
|Features
|Huawei Mate 20 Pro
|Price
|69990
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
|Display
|6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi)
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|24MP
|Battery
|4,200mAh
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price and specifications
|Features
|Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
|Price
|15990
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|6.59-inch full-HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Huawei P30 Lite price and specifications
|Features
|Huawei P30 Lite
|Price
|15490
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.15-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|24MP+8MP+2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|3,340mAh
Story Timeline
- 16Apr 2019
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: Eye of the Eagle...
You Might be Interested
69990
71990
19990
15990
15990