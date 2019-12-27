Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone

New Year is just around the corner and Huawei has revealed an interesting offer for its smartphone buyers. Under its “Together 2020 campaign,” the Chinese smartphone giant is offering FreeLace earphones or a speaker free with every smartphone purchase. Here is all you need to know.

Huawei New Year Offer detailed

On buying a Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei Mate 20 Pro, buyers will be able to get a Bluetooth headset, FreeLace. And for buyers of Huawei P30 Lite and Y9 Prime 2019, a mini speaker will be on offer. The offer will be live till January 5, 2020.

How to claim earphones / speaker

Users buying one of the above eligible devices can register their purchase on https://consumer.huawei.com/in/campaign/gift-with-purchase/. Buyers will have to upload their invoice copy too. Once the registration is complete, customers will get a confirmation e-mail for the same. The freebies will be sent to the users within 14 days.

Huawei P30 Pro price and specifications

Features Huawei P30 Pro Price 69990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,200mAh

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price and specifications

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price 69990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 4,200mAh

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price and specifications

Features Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Price 15990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 OS Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.59-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Huawei P30 Lite price and specifications

Features Huawei P30 Lite Price 15490 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.15-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,340mAh