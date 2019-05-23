Huawei offers discounts and deals on its smartphones as part of Huawei Week Sale on Amazon India

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Huawei has just announced a new “Huawei Week Sale” event on Amazon India. The sale event started on May 22, 2019, and will go on till May 26, 2019, where the company is offering a number of offers on its devices. As part of these discounts, Huawei is providing discounts and “attractive deals” on its Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei Mate20 Pro, and Huawei Y9. According to the announcement, these discounts and offers will only be available on Amazon India during the given time-frame. These discounts come in addition with the exchange offers and no-cost EMI offers that Amazon already offers its customers while purchasing a smartphone.

Talking about the details of the offers on all the smartphones from Huawei across different price segments, let’s talk about the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro. According to the announcement, Huawei P30 Pro is available along with a discount of Rs 8,000. In addition to this, Huawei and Amazon are also giving an additional Rs 6,000 off if the buyer is opting to exchange their current device for the Huawei P30 Pro. According to the listing page on Amazon, users can get a discount of up to Rs 18,000 while opting for the exchange after the addition Rs 6,000 discount while opting for the exchange. As mentioned above, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options as part of the offer for up to 9 months on the P30 Pro.

The mid-range Huawei P30 Lite is available with a flat discount of Rs 3,000 at a new price of Rs 19,990 as part of this sale week. Other offers for the device include an addition Rs 2,000 off on interested buyers opting for an exchange offer so that they can push the price down by up to Rs 14,000. Somewhat similar to the offer on the P30 Pro, the P30 Lite comes with a no-cost EMI offer for up to 6 months.

Taking a look at other offers, the Rs 20,000 discount on the Huawei Mate20 Pro is one of the far more impressive discounts that we have seen in some time. After the discount, the purchase price of the Mate20 Pro has come to Rs 59,990 instead of the regular price of Rs 79,990. Similar to Huawei P30 Pro, the Mate20 Pro sale also comes with a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months. Huawei Y9 2019 is available for Rs 12,990 after a flat discount of Rs 6,000 from the regular sale price.

The last smartphone that is part of the offer is the Huawei Nova 3 that is priced at Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 39,999 after a discount of Rs 20,000. In addition to this, Amazon also revealed that interested buyers who may end up buying these devices will get an additional 5 percent as an instant discount if they make the purchase using a credit or debit card that was issued by Axis Bank.