comscore Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India
News

Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India

Deals

Huawei is offering Rs 6,000 discount on the P30 Lite and Y9 (2019) during three day sale on Amazon India. Here is how much Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) costs during the sale.

  • Updated: November 20, 2019 4:25 PM IST
Huawei P30 Lite 1

Smartphone makers are making up for the lean quarter by offering a discount on their existing devices. The fourth quarter is generally lean for smartphone makers with fewer launches and slow update cycle. How, to make the quarter interesting, the smartphone makers offer discounts on their current models. Huawei is joining the fray to offer discounts on its smartphones. Called Huawei Hungama, the three day sale is now live on Amazon India. During the sale, customers get up to Rs 6,000 off and can save 10 percent on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones:

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) at Rs 15,990

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is the first and only pop-up selfie camera smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker in India. During the sale, it is available for Rs 15,990. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD display, Huawei Kirin 710F processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2019

Huawei P30 Lite

During the sale, Huawei P30 Lite is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 21,990 and has received a price cut of Rs 6,000. The P30 Lite from Huawei features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,340mAh battery.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Huawei Y9 2019

During Huawei Hungama, the Y9 2019 is available for Rs 12,990. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 6,000 on its launch price during the sale. The Y9 2019 is equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 710 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Huawei P30 Lite Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
Price 19990 15990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9.1)
Display 6.15-inch FHD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 16MP
Battery 3,340mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 4:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 20, 2019 4:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9 (2019)

15990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2
Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite

19990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
24MP+8MP+2MP
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

15990

Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9.1)
HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

15990

Android 9.0 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 710
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India
Deals
Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India
Airtel Digital TV users can now upgrade to HD connection for Rs 699: Here's the offer

News

Airtel Digital TV users can now upgrade to HD connection for Rs 699: Here's the offer

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch in the first week of December

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch in the first week of December

Nokia 3.1 Plus, 7.1, and 8 Sirocco get November 2019 Android security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus, 7.1, and 8 Sirocco get November 2019 Android security patch

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

Most Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 7 update: OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS 10.0.2 update

Airtel Digital TV users can now upgrade to HD connection for Rs 699: Here's the offer

Nokia 3.1 Plus, 7.1, and 8 Sirocco get November 2019 Android security patch

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

Realme XT 730G India launch in December 2019: All you need to know

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India

Deals

Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch in the first week of December

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch in the first week of December
Honor View 20 and Honor 20 get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch may take place next month

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch may take place next month
Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

News

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.2 Price Cut in India : नोकिया ने घटाई Nokia 2.2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें

Swiggy का भारत में क्लाउड किचन में 175 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश

Xiaomi Mi Reader चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, Amazon Kindle को देगा टक्कर

Amazon Echo Flex स्मार्ट स्पीकर भारत में 2,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Google Play Store से हटाई गई भारत विरोधी यह ऐप, तुरंत करें डिलीट

News

OnePlus 7 update: OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS 10.0.2 update
News
OnePlus 7 update: OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS 10.0.2 update
Airtel Digital TV users can now upgrade to HD connection for Rs 699: Here's the offer

News

Airtel Digital TV users can now upgrade to HD connection for Rs 699: Here's the offer
Nokia 3.1 Plus, 7.1, and 8 Sirocco get November 2019 Android security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus, 7.1, and 8 Sirocco get November 2019 Android security patch
Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug
Realme XT 730G India launch in December 2019: All you need to know

News

Realme XT 730G India launch in December 2019: All you need to know