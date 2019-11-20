Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India

Smartphone makers are making up for the lean quarter by offering a discount on their existing devices. The fourth quarter is generally lean for smartphone makers with fewer launches and slow update cycle. How, to make the quarter interesting, the smartphone makers offer discounts on their current models. Huawei is joining the fray to offer discounts on its smartphones. Called Huawei Hungama, the three day sale is now live on Amazon India. During the sale, customers get up to Rs 6,000 off and can save 10 percent on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones:

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) at Rs 15,990

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is the first and only pop-up selfie camera smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker in India. During the sale, it is available for Rs 15,990. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD display, Huawei Kirin 710F processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei P30 Lite

During the sale, Huawei P30 Lite is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 21,990 and has received a price cut of Rs 6,000. The P30 Lite from Huawei features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,340mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 2019

During Huawei Hungama, the Y9 2019 is available for Rs 12,990. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 6,000 on its launch price during the sale. The Y9 2019 is equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 710 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Huawei P30 Lite Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Price 19990 15990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9.1) Display 6.15-inch FHD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 16MP Battery 3,340mAh 4,000mAh