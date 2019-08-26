comscore Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon India
Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in: Check specifications, price

The Huawei P30 Lite is currently available for Rs 18,990 on Amazon.in. Customers can also exchange their old phones and get up to Rs 9,500 off on the purchase of the Huawei device. 

  • Published: August 26, 2019 11:18 AM IST
The Huawei p30 Lite was launched in April this year, alongside the flagship Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. Now, the Huawei P30 Lite is available at its lowest price ever on Amazon India. It is currently available for Rs 18,990, which is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You can also get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 with Axis bank debit and credit EMI transactions.

Additionally, customers can also exchange their old phones and get up to Rs 9,500 off on the purchase of the Huawei P30 Lite device. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Huawei P30 Lite was originally launched with a price label of Rs 19,990. Sadly, there is no offer the 6GB + 128GB model, and the model is also not listed on the website.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications, features

To recall, the Huawei P30 Lite sports a 6.15-inch full-HD+ display display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s in-house mid-range Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM. Both variants offer same 128GB internal storage though. It also gets expandable storage option up to 512GB via hybrid SIM/ microSD card slot.

At the back, Huawei P30 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup. The system includes a 24-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Huawei P30 Lite features a 32-megapixel sensor. The Huawei P30 Lite also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. It is backed by a 3,340mAh battery with 10W fast charging tech.

Features Huawei P30 Lite
Price 19990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.15-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,340mAh

