Huawei P30 Pro deals on offer in India | BGR India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has just revealed a number of interesting deals to celebrate approaching Christmas and New Year. As part of the 2020 celebrations, the company is offering some impressive deals to new smartphone buyers. These deals are available on all the flagships launched this year including Huawei P30 Pro along with some other additions. The “Together 2020” sale event will kick off from December 25, 2019, and conclude on January 5, 2019. It is also worth noting that the deals will be available both on online as well as offline channels.
Huawei P30 Pro deals and other Together 2020 offers
Huawei will offer a Mini Speaker worth Rs 2,999 or Huawei FreeLace worth Rs 6,999 to new buyers. However, the offer is only available on select Huawei smartphones. Inspecting the deal, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, P30 Lite, or Huawei Watch GT 2 buyers will get a Mini Speaker. Beyond this, the company will also offer its Huawei FreeLace to Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro buyers. Beyond these additional products, there is no change in the pricing of smartphones. Taking a look at the year that was; it is impressive to note Huawei survived under crisis.
Specifications
Now that we have talked about the device offers and details. Let’s focus on the specifications of the four smartphones along with their pricing. You can check and compare the smartphones against each-other to notice the difference in specifications.
|Features
|Huawei Mate 20 Pro
|P30 Pro
|P30 Lite
|Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
|Price
|69990
|71990
|19990
|15990
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
|Pie with EMUI 9
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9.1)
|Display
|6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi)
|6.4-inch FHD+
|6.15-inch FHD+
|6.59-inch full-HD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 128GB storage
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
|Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
|24MP+8MP+2MP
|Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|24MP
|32MP
|32MP
|16MP
|Battery
|4,200mAh
|4,200mAh
|3,340mAh
|4,000mAh
