Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite, Mate 20 Pro and Y9 (2019) offers revealed ahead of Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale will offer deals and freebies on Huawei smartphones including the flagship Huawei P30 Pro.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 2:33 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker has announced a number of offers on its smartphones ahead of Amazon India’s Summer Sale being held between May 4 and May 7. The sale, which starts early for Amazon Prime members at 12:00PM IST on May 3, will see deals and freebies on Huawei smartphones including the flagship Huawei P30 Pro. The company has announced that Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 lite will be available with exciting offers and schemes. Here is a look at top deals.

Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 71,990 with bundle offer

Huawei P30 Pro is the smartphone to buy if you are looking for top tier imaging and zoom performance. During the sale, Huawei P30 Pro will be available for Rs 71,990 but customers will be able to buy Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 for Rs 2,000 as part of a bundle offer. There is also no-cost EMI scheme for up to 9 months available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon Pay and Bajaj Finserv Limited.

Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and is powered by Kirin 980 SoC. It features Leica-branded triple rear camera setup comprising of a 40-megapixel main sensor paired with a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and an 8-mehapixel telephoto camera. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support.

Huawei P30 Lite starting at Rs 19,990

During the sale, Huawei is offering its mid-range P30 Lite with exchange offer. The smartphone starts at Rs 19,990 but those buying the device will be able to avail extra Rs 2,000 on exchange. Huawei P30 Lite offers a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,340mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro at Rs 64,990

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is available with exchange offer which will translate to the lowest price yet on the smartphone. During the sale, Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be priced at Rs 64,990 and customers will get an additional exchange offer of Rs 4,000. This brings the effective price down to Rs 60,990, and there is also no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and Bajaj Finserv transactions.

The Mate 20 Pro from Huawei features a 6.39-inch Quad HD+ OLED display, Kirin 980 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features triple Leica camera setup on the back with a 40-megapixel main sensor paired with 20-megapixel ultra wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 24-megapixel selfie shooter, runs Android Pie, Face ID facial recognition system and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 (2019) at Rs 13,999

During the Summer Sale on Amazon India, Huawei Y9 (2019) will be available for Rs 13,999. It was originally launched at Rs 15,990 and after Rs 2,000 discount, the smartphone is available at its lowest price ever. Customers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. It features a 6.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Kirin 710, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie cameras and 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 2:33 PM IST

