Huawei Wearable week on Amazon India: Top deals

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is hosting a wearable sale on Amazon India. The sale is being held from July 1 till July 8 and sees discount on smartwatches and fitness trackers. Huawei is offering discounts on its popular models like the Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Band 3 Pro, and Huawei Band 3e during the sale. The company is promising up to Rs 6,500 off on wearables during the sale on Amazon India. In case you are interested, here is a look at top deals on wearables.

Huawei Watch GT

Huawei Watch GT is the top-end wearable in Huawei‘s product portfolio in India right now. It comes in two different versions: Sport and Classic. Huawei has listed the Sport variant for Rs 14,490 and the Classic variant for Rs 15,490. However, Amazon India is offering further discount on these two smartwatches. The Watch GT Sport is available for Rs 11,999 while the Classic is available for Rs 13,990. There is also five percent instant discount with HSBC Cashback card and flat Rs 50 cashback for Amazon Pay users.

Huawei Watch GT features a 1.39-inch AMOLED color display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. The touchscreen supports slide and touch gestures. The analog smartwatch comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM. It has a circular watch face that looks identical to traditional watches. There are two buttons for power and function. It is compatible with smartphones running iOS or Android. The wearable takes around two hours for charging and is rated to last for up to 14 days. The Huawei Watch GT is water-resistant, supports Bluetooth, NFC, GPS but lacks WiFi.

Huawei Band 3 Pro

Huawei Band 3 Pro is a smart fitness tracker available on Amazon India for Rs 3,999. The device is listed for Rs 4,299 but Amazon India is offering additional Rs 300 off. The Band 3 Pro has a AMOLED touchscreen, supports GPS and is water resistant. It supports 24 hour real-time heart rate monitoring and support sleep tracking as well. It also comes with smart sports tracking and coaching.

Huawei Band 3e

Huawei Band 3e is listed for Rs 1,499, but is available for Rs 1,299 on Amazon India. The wearable was launched at Rs 2,199 and is now being discounted by Rs 900. The wearable can be worn around your wrist or can be used in footwear mode as well. It has a professional running coach support and intelligent motion sensor. The tracker is 50m water resistant and is rated for 14 days. Huawei calls it the perfect compact partner. It also has foot-strike placement monitoring to help users avoid heel-strike.