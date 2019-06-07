Huawei Week sale on Amazon India: Up to Rs 15,000 off on P30 Lite, Mate 20 Pro, Y9 (2019) and more

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has released some interesting smartphones in the past one year. This includes the likes of Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro, P30 Lite, and more. The company also released the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, the Band 3 Pro fitness band, and the affordable Band 3e as well. If you were interested in buying one, now would be a good time as Amazon India is hosting ‘Huawei week’ between June 6 and June 10. You can get up to Rs 15,000 off on smartphones and other products. Here’s a look at the deals and discounts.

Smartphone Deals

Huawei P30 Pro

Launched at Rs 71,990, there isn’t any upfront discount on the P30 Pro, but you can get extra Rs 8,000 off on exchange. For instance, if you have the two-year-old OnePlus 5T, you can get Rs 17,900 off. This means, you’ll pay only Rs 54,190 after the exchange discount. There are no cost EMI options that are available too. Key highlights of the smartphone include triple rear cameras with periscope type 10x zoom and 50x digital zoom capabilities. Powered by Kirin 980 SoC, the smartphone also comes with 40W wireless charging support.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Mate 20 Pro is also powered by a Kirin 980 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back. It also comes with a QHD+ display, 40W fast wired charging, in-display fingerprint scanner and more. Launched for Rs 69,990, there’s a flat Rs 10,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 59,990.

Huawei P30 Lite

The P30 Lite is the most affordable model in the P30-series. Launched for Rs 19,990, it is now available for Rs 14,490, after a flat Rs 500 discount. Amazon is also giving extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI options. The highlight of the smartphone is the triple rear camera setup, which includes a 24-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens as well.

Huawei Y9 (2019), Nova 3

Launched for Rs 15,990, the Huawei Y9 (2019) is now available for Rs 12,490 after a flat discount of Rs 3,500. It comes with a notched design, dual rear cameras, glass back design, and a Kirin 710 SoC with GPU Turbo mode. The Nova 3, which was launched for Rs 34,999 gets a flat Rs 15,000 discount and it is now available for Rs 19,999. The smartphone comes with dual front and rear cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and more.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Wearable Deals

Huawei also recently launched its wearables in India, and the Watch GT is an interesting one as it comes with health features and a battery life of up to two weeks and more. Launched for Rs 16,990, the smartwatch is now available for Rs 15,490 for the classic edition. There is also a sports edition that was launched for Rs 15,990, and it is now available for Rs 14,490.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro which was launched for Rs 4,699, is now available for Rs 4,299. The Band 3e, on the other hand, which was priced at Rs 1,699, gets a small discount and is available for Rs 1,549.