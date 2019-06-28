Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is the latest smartphone to get a price cut in India. The smartphone was launched in India in January 2019 at Rs 15,990. Now, the company has given a flat Rs 3,000 price cut to the smartphone. You can now buy the Huawei Y9 (2019) at an attractive price of Rs 12,990 via Amazon India.

The e-commerce portal is also offering a discount of up to Rs 7,250 when you exchange your old smartphone. No cost EMI options can also be availed. You can choose between Rs 2,165 for six months or Rs 4,330 for three months. Citibank and HSBC bank credit card users can avail 5 percent instant discount on buying the Y9 (2019).

Huawei Y9 (2019): Key Specifications and Features

The Y9 (2019) is the first Huawei smartphone in Y-series to launch in India. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It is coupled with Mali-G51 MP4 and option for 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Huawei Y9 (2019) also comes with AI optimized dual camera system at the front as well as rear along with support for scene recognition. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with phase detection auto focus and f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone comes shipped with EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Huawei has also rolled out Android Pie update with EMUI 9 skin on top. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses a microUSB port for charging.

After the price cut, the Huawei Y9 (2019) will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 Pro.

Features Huawei Y9 (2019) Realme 3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 12990 13999 10999 Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory Upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP + 2MP 25MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,045mAh 4,000mAh

