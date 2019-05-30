comscore
ICC World Cup 2019: Flipkart offers '30 day keep or exchange plan' for Xiaomi Mi TVs

Flipkart has come up with a new "30-day keep or exchange" plan for Xiaomi Mi TVs. The company is offering Xiaomi TVs at Rs 12,499 onwards as ICC World Cup 2019 cricket fever sets in.

  Updated: May 30, 2019 2:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 4X TV

The ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to kick off today at Oval in London. The first match will be between England and South Africa. In the meantime, Flipkart has come up with a new “30-day keep or exchange” plan for Xiaomi Mi TVs, which is a tempting deal for cricket lovers. The e-commerce giant is basically offering Xiaomi TVs with prices starting from Rs 12,499. But, the latest offer is valid until May 31, so you need to hurry if you are interested in buying one.

Under the “30 day keep or exchange plan”, customers can buy a TV from Flipkart and even return within 30 days for 90 percent of its value if not satisfied. In case if you are not willing to buy a TV, you can check here as to how to watch ICC World Cup 2019 matches online on the mobile phone. Talking about the Flipkart offers, Xiaomi Mi TVs that are currently listed on the website include the Mi LED 4X Pro, Mi 4X Pro Smart TV, Mi LED 4A Smart TV, Mi 4 Pro and more.

Mi 4X Pro Smart TV at Rs 39,999

Xiaomi’s Mi LED 4X Pro smart TV is currently available for purchase for Rs 39,999. The Android TV was earlier available in India with a price tag of Rs 49,999. There is also an extra five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. The smart TV features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution which supports 10-bit color depth and HDR10 dynamic range. The Mi TV ships with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI.

Xiaomi Mi LED TVs cross the 2 million sales mark in 14 months

Xiaomi Mi LED TVs cross the 2 million sales mark in 14 months

Xiaomi’s Mi 4X Pro Smart TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers that support DTS-HD surround sound audio tech while running on a 64-bit Amlogic SoC along with a quad-core CPU. With this TV, you will get 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. On the connectivity front, the TV offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, and an S/PDIF and an ethernet port.

Mi 4A Pro Smart TV at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi launched the Mi 4A Pro smart TV earlier this year alongside the Mi 4X Pro Smart TV. The TV packs a 43-inch display panel with full HD+ resolution while running on 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast and Mi TV Remote Control with support for Google Voice commands with the help of an added microphone. Earlier Flipkart was selling this TV for Rs 25,999, but currently, you can get it for Rs 22,999. You can also buy the 32-inch Mi 4A Pro smart TV, which is priced at 12,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Mi 4A Smart TV at Rs 12,499

This Mi 4A smart TV comes with a 32-inch display panel. Customers can buy the same at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. This TV was originally available for Rs 14,499. One can also go for the 43-inch model of the Mi TV 4A, which will cost Rs 22,999. This model comes with content support for 15 different languages, and is equipped with PatchWall OS.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale tonight: Price in India, specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale tonight: Price in India, specifications, features

Mi 4 Pro Smart TV at Rs 47,999

Interested buyers can get the Xiaomi Mi 4 Pro smart TV for Rs 47,999. The e-commerce giant was earlier selling the same TV for Rs 54,999. It is an Android TV and features a 55-inch display panel along with 4K resolution. The smart TV comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD, an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor with 7th-gen imaging technology, and Mali-450 graphics.

  Published Date: May 30, 2019 1:58 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 30, 2019 2:29 PM IST

