iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available from Rs 20,999
  iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available starting from Rs 20,999 while FHD TVs start from Rs 10,499
News

iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available starting from Rs 20,999 while FHD TVs start from Rs 10,499

Deals

iFFALCON by TCL is offering discount of up to 65 percent on its 4K and Full HD TVs during the sale on Flipkart.

  Published: November 28, 2019 9:51 AM IST
iFFALCON TV

After smartphones, the television market has become the most competitive in the Indian market. The entry of brands like Xiaomi, Thomson and Motorola have made the segment extremely competitive. One brand trying to take advantage of the space is iFFALCON. The sub-brand of TCL is hosting sale on Flipkart from November 28 to November 30. During the sale, the company is offering discounts and offers on its TV range including Android TVs. Here is a look at top deals from iFFALCON during the sale on Flipkart.

iFFALCON K3A Series

During iFFALCON Days, the K3A series is available at discount on Flipkart. The 55-inch model is getting whopping 61 percent while the 65-inch model is being discounted by 57 percent. The 55-inch iFFALCON K3A is available for Rs 34,999 while the 65-inch model is available for Rs 54,999. Both the models feature a 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. They run Android and support streaming services such as Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube. The televisions offer 20W speaker output, three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

iFFALCON K31 Series

During the sale, iFFALCON is also offering discount up to 57 percent on its K31 series, which comes in three different sizes. The 43-inch 4K UHD TV is available for Rs 20,999 while the 50-inch model is available for Rs 25,999. The 55-inch 4k Ultra HD TV is available for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. All the three models run Android and support Hotstar, YouTube and Netflix. They also offer three HDMI, two USB ports and have speaker output equivalent to 20 Watts. These TVs are also available exchange benefits and offer one year warranty.

iFFALCON F2A Series

During iFFALCON Days, the sub-brand of TCL is also offering discount on its Full HD TV models. The 32-inch Full HD TV is available for Rs 10,499 after a discount of 44 percent. The 40-inch model is available for Rs 16,499 while the 49-inch model is available for Rs 24,999. The iFFALCON F2A series run Android and include apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Hotstar. They feature a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 20W sound output. These TVs come with two HDMI port and one USB port.

iFFALCON by TCL launches 55-inch and 65-inch Android TVs; prices start at Rs 34,999

Also Read

iFFALCON by TCL launches 55-inch and 65-inch Android TVs; prices start at Rs 34,999

iFFALCON 65-inch V2A

iFFALCON by TCL is also offering discount on its most premium TV. On Flipkart, the 65-inch iFFALCON 65-inch V2A 4K UHD TV is available for Rs 79,999. The TV is getting a discount of 65 percent during the sale. It features a 65-inch 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The Android TV also supports apps such as Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube. There is also 30W speaker output, three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 28, 2019 9:51 AM IST

