iFFALCON smart TVs discounted on Flipkart: Check price and other details

Flipkart is hosting a big “Year End Sale” on its platform. This sale is already live and will last until December 23. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent discounts on iFFALCON TVs. These include the company’s latest range of AI-powered products – K2A and K31 TV series.

Both the smart TVs offer hands-free AI voice interaction. The 65-inch and the 55-inch TV models of K2A series are available for Rs 52,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. The company’s K31 TV series includes three models. The 43-inch TV variant can be purchased for Rs 20,999, whereas the 50-inch TV model is priced at Rs 24,999. The third 55-inch TV variant can be bought for Rs 30,999.

Apart from these TVs, iFFALCON’s 32-inch F2A TV is also available for Rs 11,499. You can also go for the 40-inch F2A TV, which is priced at Rs 15,999. There is also a 49-inch iFFALCON F2A TV, which will cost you Rs 24,999. Flipkart is offering up to 40 percent discount on other smart TVs too. Interested customers can also get an additional 10 percent discount with ICICI credit cards and EMI payments.

The mentioned iFFALCON TVs come integrated with Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, YouTube, ZEE5 and Alt Balaji. This list also includes Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, and Sony Liv. The Android TVs also come with some pre-loaded applications such as Google Play Store, Google Play Music and Google Play Movies. The company has confirmed that Amazon’s Prime Video will also be soon added to the iFFALCON TVs. All the Android TVs from iFFALCON offer support for Google’s voice assistant and have remote-based Voice Search feature.

Separately, last month, iFFALCON by TCL, announced two new TVs in India. The AI-powered Android TVs run on Android 9 Pie OS. Called iFFALCON 55K3A and 65K3A, the TVs come with 55-inch and 65-inch screens. Both feature 4K UHD screen with HDR 10+ support and micro dimming feature. The Smart TVs will be available to buy via Flipkart. You can buy the 55-inch model for Rs 34,999, whereas the 65-inch model will be available for Rs 54,999.