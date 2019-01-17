iFFALCON TV Days sale on Flipkart: 55-inch, Google-certified 4K smart TV for Rs 37,999 and other deals

iFFALCON, the India-centric smart TV brand from TCL has partnered with Flipkart to exclusively sell its TVs on the e-commerce platform. Now, Flipkart is celebrating “iFFALCON TV Days” on the platform where a range of smart TVs are getting interesting discounts, and there are some exchange offers too that one can avail. The special sale kicked off on January 16, and will continue till midnight today (January 17).

The TV maker has put up six of its smart TVs on sale, with the range starting at Rs 12,499, and going all the way up to Rs 149,999. All TVs are Google certified and run Android TV OS. Netflix comes pre-installed, allowing you to enjoy movies and shows right on your TV screen. There is also built-in Chromecast support, allowing you to cast your favorite programs from phone to the TV, and also use screen mirroring feature. The smart TVs are also HDR10 compliant, feature Dolby Audio technology, and stereo speakers.

There are exciting exchange offers and no cost EMI options you can take advantage of. On exchanging a working CRT TV, you can get Rs 1,000 off. For TVs between 25-inch to 32-inch, you can get Rs 4,750 off, whereas on TVs ranging between 33-inch to 43-inch, you can score Rs 9,000 off. If you have a TV between 44-inch to 55-inch, you can get Rs 17,500 off, whereas on TVs above 56-inch, you can get an exchange discount of Rs 24,500. Of course, the values are maximum that you can get, and the final amount could be less, depending on the brand, model and age of your old TV.

Talking about the available TVs, the iFFALCON 32-inch HD Smart TV can be purchased for Rs 12,499, a 40-inch FHD smart TV can be bought for Rs 18,999, the 49-inch full HD smart TV for Rs 27,999, whereas the 55-inch 4K smart TV is available for Rs 37,999. Moving higher, the 65-inch 4K smart TV is available for Rs 64,999, whereas the 75-inch 4K smart TV can be bought for Rs 149,999.