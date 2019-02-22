iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more

comscore
The company will also offer no-cost EMI options along with benefits including free delivery, free installation, and free wall mounts.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 8:58 AM IST
iFFALCON, the TV manufacturer has teamed up with Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart to hold its latest sale event, the “iFFALCON TV Days” to attract potential users. The branded was founded by Chinese electronics giant TCL to take care of the television department in the Indian market. This will be the third edition and the company has already organized 2 editions of the sale event. According to the information, the sale event is set to kick off from February 23rd to February 24th, 2019.

As part of the sale, the company will be offering all its TVs with “massive discounts” along with “lucrative exchange offers”. With the help of exchange offers, users can get a new TV in exchange for their old TV along with an additional discount on the price. The company will also offer no-cost EMI options along with benefits including free delivery, free installation, and free wall mounts. Taking a closer look at the offers, during the sale event, the company will offer its 32F2A. 40F2A, and 49F2A smart TV models with Full HD resolution for Rs 9,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 27,999 respectively.

In addition to the FHD models, the company will also offer its 4K lineup with 55K2A and 65K2A for Rs 37,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively. The announcement also revealed that its top of the line premium offering, the 75H2A with 75-inches screen with 4K resolution, built-in Harman Kardon speakers, voice search, Google Chromecast, and micro dimming for Rs 1,49,999.

As part of the exchange offer, users can also give away their old CRT TVs for a maximum value of Rs 1,000 and TVs with screen sizes between 25-inches and 32-inches for a maximum of Rs 4,750, TVs with screen sizes between 33-inches and 43-inches for the value of up to Rs 9,000. TVs with a screen sized between 44-inches and 55-inches can be exchanged for a maximum value of Rs 17,500 and any TV above 56-inches for a value of up to Rs 24,500.

