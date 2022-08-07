On the occasion of Independence Day, Amazon is hosting its Great Freedom Festival sale and Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is also live in India till August 10. During these sales, buyers can get massive discounts, bank offers and exchange offers on smartphones, wearables, hearables, electronics like smart TVs, washing machines and more. Also Read - Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, may unveil on Independence Day 2022: Check video

Best deals on smart TVs

Here are the discounts and offers you can get on smart TVs on Flipkart, Amazon and Vijay Sales Also Read - LG OLED 2022 Smart TV series launched in India with prices starting at Rs 89,990

Valid for just 24 hours, Sansui’s 70-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED is now available at Rs 59,990, down from Rs 71,990 on the Vijay Sales website. It comes with HDR 10 and Wide Colour Gamut. This smart TV also can connect in multiple ways with the 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, as well as 3.5mm with your earphones. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

The Sansui 40-inch Full HD Smart Android LED is now selling at Rs 16,990, down from Rs 19,990. Notably, these prices are applicable on the exchange of any old working television at its stores and on the website.

During the ongoing Flipkart sale, buyers can get a 10 percent discount. Blaupunkt’s first TV in India was a Cyber Sound 32-inch which is now selling at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,499. The 40-inch model of the same TV is available at Rs 15,999, down by Rs 1,000 and the 42-inch Full-HD TV model will now cost you Rs 17,999, down from Rs 19,999. It comes with Android version, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output.

Redmi 32-inch LED Smart TV is currently selling at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 24,999 on Amazon. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos, Patch Wall 4, 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console and more. On Flipkart, iFFALCON TVs K61 and F52 smart TVs are available at discount and are available at Rs 29,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.