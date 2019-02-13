Infinix Days on Flipkart: Deals on Infinix Note 5, Smart 2, Note 5 Stylus and Hot S3X

Infinix and Flipkart have partnered for “Infinix Days” sale on the e-commerce platform. The sale will run between February 12 and 15, and there are a bunch of offers that you can avail on smartphones. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 4,000 off on a range of smartphones, and there are other offers such as no cost EMI and exchange bonus too. Here’s a look at the deals that you can avail.

Infinix Note 5

The Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a 4,500mAh battery. Launched for Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the variant is available for Rs 7,999. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is usually priced at Rs 12,999, will be available for Rs 9,999. You can also exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs 7,750 off on buying the new Infinix Note 5.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus

If the Samsung Galaxy Note-series is out of your budget, then the Note 5 Stylus for Infinix could be a good and affordable alternative. It comes with the X Pen stylus that lets you take notes, draw and doodle things. Launched for Rs 16,999, it is available for just Rs 12,999. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new Infinix Note 5 and get up to Rs 12,600 off, thus bringing down the cost drastically.

Infinix Hot S3X

Next in the list is the Hot S3X, which comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch, 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is available to purchase for Rs 9,999, with other offers such as no cost EMI and exchange bonus up to Rs 9,450.

Watch: Infinix Hot S3 First Impressions

Infinix Smart 2

Lastly, there is also Infinix Smart 2, which is an entry-level smartphone with 5.45-inch HD+ display and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model is available for Rs 4,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000, whereas the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. There are no cost EMI options, and exchange bonus of Rs 4,950 available too.