Infinix launched its Infinix Note 12 Pro smartphone in India last week at a price of Rs 16,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 108MP triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone joins the company's Note 12 series that includes Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo.

Infinix Note 12 Pro pricing, sale offers

Infinix Note 12 Pro comes in just one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue and Volcanic Grey colour variant.

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on debit and credit cards.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

According to Infinix, the smartphone is equipped with a 10-layers Graphite Block Cooling System to help with the dissipation of excessive heat generated during long hours of usage.

For photography, Infinix Note 12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera accompanied by dual-LED flash.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.