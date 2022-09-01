comscore Infinix Note 12 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Price, sale offers, specs
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Infinix Note 12 Pro To Go On First Sale In India Today On Flipkart
News

Infinix Note 12 Pro to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart

Deals

Priced at Rs 16,999, Infinix Note 12 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and more.

Infinix-Note-12-Pro-4G-2

Infinix launched its Infinix Note 12 Pro smartphone in India last week at a price of Rs 16,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 108MP triple rear camera setup,  MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone joins the company’s Note 12 series that includes Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 price cut on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Infinix Note 12 Pro pricing, sale offers

Infinix Note 12 Pro comes in just one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue and Volcanic Grey colour variant. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launch in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108MP camera: Check specs, price

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on debit and credit cards.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

According to Infinix, the smartphone is equipped with a 10-layers Graphite Block Cooling System to help with the dissipation of excessive heat generated during long hours of usage.

For photography, Infinix Note 12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera accompanied by dual-LED flash.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 9:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2022 9:18 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Mahindra XUV400 electric first official teaser released: Watch video
automobile
Mahindra XUV400 electric first official teaser released: Watch video
Twitter planned to make money via monetising porn on its platform: Report

Apps

Twitter planned to make money via monetising porn on its platform: Report

Ubisoft launches new battle royale game to rival BGMI on Android, iOS

Gaming

Ubisoft launches new battle royale game to rival BGMI on Android, iOS

Nokia 2660 Flip classic phone returns to India to make cutting calls cool

Mobiles

Nokia 2660 Flip classic phone returns to India to make cutting calls cool

Google to pay Rs 25 lakh to find bugs in open source projects

News

Google to pay Rs 25 lakh to find bugs in open source projects

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra XUV400 electric first official teaser released: Watch video

Twitter planned to make money via monetising porn on its platform: Report

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details
SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details

News

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart

News

iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart