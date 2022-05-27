Infinix launched two budget smartphones in India last week: Infinix Note 12 Turbo and Infinix Note 12. The Turbo model is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart. The smartphone maker has teamed up with Marvel Studios for Infinix Note 12 series to celebrate the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie. The highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and support for 33W fast charging. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Infinix Note 12 will go on sale in India tomorrow (May 28) at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Turbo review: A value-for-money smartphone

Infinix Note 12 Turbo price, availability, sale offers

Infinix Note 12 Turbo comes in one single storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in Snowfall and Force Black colour variants. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition to launch in India today at 12 pm: What to expect

It is now available for purchase on Flipkart. As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant of up to Rs 1,000 on Axis Credit Card and Debit Card transactions.

Powering infinite possibilities, the new Infinix Note 12 TURBO is powered by Helio G96 Octa-core processor, with Mediatek Hyper Engine 2.0, 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED Display, 33W Fast Charge and more 🌀🌀🌀 Sale starts 27th May only on @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/PILkup6DfT pic.twitter.com/8KyeOzCd4q — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 20, 2022

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Specifications

Infinix Note 12 Turbo features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen offering a 1080 x 2400 Full HD+ resolution. It offers a 60 Hz refresh rate display and a 180 Hz touch sampling display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming Processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP main lens + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI lens, while there is a 16MP selfie shooter too. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In addition, the Note 12 Turbo also comes with a dual speaker setup with DTS, 10-layers Graphene Cooling System, XOS 10.6 based on Android 12, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.