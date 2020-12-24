Infinix Smart HD 2021 first sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Infinix recently launched the Smart HD 2021 budget smartphone in India. The smartphone is now up for grabs in the country, coinciding with Christmas eve for users to consider it as a Christmas gift option. Also Read - Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price, Availability, Offers

The Smart HD 2021 is now available to buy via the online portal Flipkart. The smartphone is an entry-level one and is priced at Rs. 5,999 falling in the sub-6K price segment.

As for the offers, interested users can get a 10% off on Federal Bank debit cards, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a discount of Rs. 100 on the first-time transaction on BOB Mastercard debit card, a chance to get Rs. 2000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card, and the option to avail no-cost EMI.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Features, Specs

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and is powered by a 12nm Helio A20 Quad Core processor. It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets a single 8-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash with support for multiple AI Scene detection modes, HD video recording, AI HDR mode, Portrait mode, AI beauty mode, and Panorama mode. The front camera stands at 5-megapixel with dual-LED flash, AI HDR mode, and more camera features.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to support a standby time of 34 days with up to 1.5 days of non-stop 4G talk-time, 5 days of non-stop music through a headset, 12 hours of web surfing, and 14 hours of gaming. The phone runs XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 (Go Edition).

Additionally, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature, and VoWiFi/ dual VoLTE. It comes in Obsidian Black, Quartz Green, and Topaz Blue color options.