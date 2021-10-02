iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

The iPhone 11 64GB storage model comes at a retail price of Rs 49,990. The iPhone 11 with 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 54,990.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins for Prime members starting midnight of October 2. The e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on smartphones across brands. One of the best deals is available on the iPhone 11. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone 11 is available at the lowest ever price since launch. The iPhone 11 can be grabbed at a price of Rs 38,999. This price is for the base model with 64GB of storage. Also Read - iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

The 128GB storage model of the iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999. Lastly, the top-end model of the iPhone comes at a price of Rs 59,999. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus Nord 2 128GB available at lowest-ever price

iPhone 11 massive discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The deal on the iPhone 11 will be available till stock last.

Originally, the iPhone 11 64GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 49,990. The top-end model of the iPhone 11 with 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 54,990. These prices are listed on the Apple Online Store.

Following the launch of the iPhone 13 series, both iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series witnessed a price cut. This is the lowest ever price that the iPhone 11 is selling in India since its launch two years ago.