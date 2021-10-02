comscore iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal
  • Home
  • Deals
  • iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal
News

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Deals

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone 11 is available at the lowest ever price since launch. The iPhone 11 can be grabbed at a price of Rs 38,999. This price is for the base model with 64GB storage.

iPhone 11 price in India

The iPhone 11 64GB storage model comes at a retail price of Rs 49,990. The iPhone 11 with 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 54,990.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins for Prime members starting midnight of October 2. The e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on smartphones across brands. One of the best deals is available on the iPhone 11. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone 11 is available at the lowest ever price since launch. The iPhone 11 can be grabbed at a price of Rs 38,999. This price is for the base model with 64GB of storage. Also Read - iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

The 128GB storage model of the iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999. Lastly, the top-end model of the iPhone comes at a price of Rs 59,999. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus Nord 2 128GB available at lowest-ever price

iPhone 11 massive discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The deal on the iPhone 11 will be available till stock last.

–iPhone 11 64GB at Rs 38,999

–iPhone 11 128GB at Rs 43,999

–iPhone 11 256GB at Rs 59,999

apple iphone 11

Originally, the iPhone 11 64GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 49,990. The top-end model of the iPhone 11 with 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 54,990. These prices are listed on the Apple Online Store.

Following the launch of the iPhone 13 series, both iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series witnessed a price cut. This is the lowest ever price that the iPhone 11 is selling in India since its launch two years ago.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 2, 2021 12:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale
Photo Gallery
iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale
iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

Photo Gallery

iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

Photo Gallery

iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

Photo Gallery

iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus Nord 2 128GB available at lowest-ever price

Photo Gallery

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus Nord 2 128GB available at lowest-ever price

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus Nord 2 128GB available at lowest-ever price

Photo Gallery

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus Nord 2 128GB available at lowest-ever price

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Deals

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a available under Rs 25,000 for the first time

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a available under Rs 25,000 for the first time

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a available under Rs 25,000 for the first time

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a available under Rs 25,000 for the first time

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla fall update could bring a major patch and spooky event

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter Indian broadband market with satellite internet services: Know details

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29: Rewards, requirements

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Deals

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal
Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

Mobiles

Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features
When is Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, how to get early access to deals

News

When is Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, how to get early access to deals
Apple Festive Offer: Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, how to claim the deal

News

Apple Festive Offer: Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, how to claim the deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में अगर आपके पास है इन 5 हथियारों का combination, तो होगी जीत पक्की!

Google ने बैन किए 136 खतरनाक ऐप्स, तुरंत करें डिलीट नहीं तो बैंक अकाउंट हो जाएगा खाली!

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Titan Scar, Bunny MP40 समेत कई आइटम्स

Realme GT से भी कम कीमत में मिलेगा iPhone 11, Amazon ने डील की रिवील

Free Fire Rewards Today: फ्री में मिलेंगे कई आइटम, ऐसे पा सकते हैं Skull Rocker Bundle

Latest Videos

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Features

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing
realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

News

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal
Deals
iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal
Assassin's Creed Valhalla fall update could bring a major patch and spooky event

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla fall update could bring a major patch and spooky event
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter Indian broadband market with satellite internet services: Know details

News

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter Indian broadband market with satellite internet services: Know details
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29: Rewards, requirements

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29: Rewards, requirements
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers