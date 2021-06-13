Looking to buy a brand-new iPhone? Well, in that case, this is surely the right time to gift yourself an iPhone. Head to Flipkart and get the iPhone XR or the iPhone 11 selling with a massive discount during the Big Saving Days sale. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicked off today for everyone, while for plus members it began on Saturday, June 12. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins: Pixel 4a, Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy F62, more on discount

During the Flipkart sale, you can grab the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 at a discounted price. Let us take a look at the offer and new prices you can grab the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR at during the sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone deals: Pixel 4a is star of the show once again

iPhone 11 discounted

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 64GB storage model at a price of Rs 49,999 while the 128GB storage model is available at Rs 56,999 and the 256GB storage model for Rs 66,999. Additionally, if you have State Bank of India’s credit card, there’s an instant discount of 10 percent that you can get. On EMI transaction too, SBI is offering a 10 percent instant discount. So, if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 11 for long, this is surely the best time to get your hands on the iPhone 12 predecessor. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G goes on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart: Should you buy?

As far as the retail price is concerned, the iPhone 11 64GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 54,900 while the 128GB storage and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 59,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

iPhone XR discounted

The iPhone XR is also available with a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. During the sale, the iPhone XR 64GB storage is available at a price of Rs 39,999 while the 128GB RAM storage model is up for grabs at Rs 42,999. Additionally, if you have State Bank of India’s credit card, there’s an instant discount of 10 percent that you can get. On EMI transaction too, SBI is offering a 10 percent instant discount.

Flipkart sale kicked off today on June 13 and will continue until June 16. During the sale, several mobile phones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, among others are listed with massive discount offer.