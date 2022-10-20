iPhone 11 price is less than Rs 36,000 in final Flipkart Diwali sale

Flipkart is running the last leg of its Big Diwali Sale, which means it’s the last chance for you to get the iPhone deal. While the newer iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, are priced above Rs 50,000, the old iPhone 11 is currently available for less than Rs 36,000 on Flipkart. It is a good deal if you are looking for an iPhone that does not cost much but still works better than most Android phones at that price. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is live: Top smartphone deals to consider

In the Big Diwali Sale, the iPhone 11 64GB is available at Rs 35,990, which is one of the lowest prices on it. It is also around Rs 8,000 less than the listed price of Rs 43,900. Apple launched the iPhone 11 in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900. Three years later, the discount of about Rs 29,000 on the iPhone 11 is a decent deal. And if you have bank cards, the iPhone 11 will cost you even less. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale announced once again, starts from October 19 offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Flipkart has mentioned that if you use an SBI credit card, you can get 10 percent off up to Rs 1,250 for orders above Rs 5,000 and an additional Rs 750 for orders above Rs 29,999. Since the iPhone 11’s price of Rs 35,990 is more than both the limits, the total discount becomes Rs 2,000. The iPhone 11, thus, will effectively cost you Rs 33,990. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

iPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 comes with an aluminium frame with a glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a notch. It has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, while the front camera has a 12-megapixel wide TrueDepth camera. Both rear and front cameras support 4K 60fps video recording, as well as slo-mo. The iPhone 11 supports Face ID and Ultra Wideband, as well. There is support for Dolby Atmos and spatial surround audio on the speakers. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 comes in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White colours.