iPhone 11 to cost less than Rs 50,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Apple iPhone 11 will sell for less than Rs 50,000 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This is the first time the iPhone 11 will sell at such a lower price.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

If you have plans to upgrade to an iPhone, the time is ripe. Amazon and Flipkart host their annual season sale during this period with notable discounts on Apple’s flagship iPhones. This year, it’s the iPhone 11 that will get the price cut and Amazon has already hinted at a massive price drop. The sale banners on Amazon have confirmed that the iPhone 11 will cost less than Rs 50,000 during the sale period. Also Read - After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report

The sale banners on Amazon.in are hinting at the iPhone 11 starting from less than Rs 50,000. Based on previous sale data and the iPhone XR’s price, it seems the 2019 Apple flagship could come in at Rs 49,999. This could be the first time Apple’s 2019 flagship drops below the Rs 50,000 mark. As always, the price stands true for the base 64GB variant of the phone. The phone is available in five color variants for Indian customers. Also Read - iPhone XR, SE 2020 and iPhone 11 get special price cut for Apple Days sale on Flipkart

iPhone 11: Should you buy it during the sale?

The iPhone 11 has been around for more than a year now and until the rumored next-gen iPhone 12 shows up, this is one of the most powerful Apple smartphones you can buy today. This 2019 Apple flagship runs on the A13 Bionic chipset and has received the latest iOS 14 update a few weeks ago. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 to be the first flagship iPhone manufactured in India

Currently, the iPhone 11 falls in the flagship category along with its Pro cousins. Apple introduced another budget offering this year under the iPhone SE tag. The SE uses the same A13 Bionic chip as the 11 but in a compact body with a smaller display. However, the battery life is inferior to that of the iPhone 11 and the smaller display may put off many users. The 2020 iPhone SE is currently retailing at Rs 37,500 and is one of the most affordable Apple smartphones to buy at the moment.

Apple also sells the iPhone XR from 2018 starting at Rs 47,000. The XR is a lot similar to the 11 but uses older components. The XR uses the A12 Bionic chip, a single rear camera, and a slightly smaller battery. Moreover, the XR will get one less update when compared to the iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 heading to the stores soon, launch event still rumored on October 13

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 heading to the stores soon, launch event still rumored on October 13

For those coming from Android phones, the iPhone 11 with its iOS 14 offers more security and privacy. Performance gains are notable due to ultimate levels of optimization. Moreover, the combination of a 12-megapixel main camera along with the 12-megapixel wide-angle camera make for a photographer’s delight. Battery life is comparable with some of the best phones in the business. Apple also offers the luxury of wireless charging and IP68 water resistance. You also get FaceID as the verification system on the iPhone 11. For less than Rs 50,000, it comes across as one of the best deals in the world of smartphones.

