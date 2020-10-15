comscore iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale
  • Home
  • Deals
  • iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details
News

iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details

Deals

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the iPhone 11 will cost you Rs 47,999 in India. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 13,991.

  • Published: October 15, 2020 1:32 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Review (4)

Amazon has finally revealed the festive price of the iPhone 11. Currently, the device is listed with a price label of Rs 61,990. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the iPhone 11 will cost you Rs 47,999 in India. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 13,991. For the mentioned price, you will be getting the base 64GB storage model. This is a great deal and if you are planning to buy an iPhone, then this will be the best time. Also Read - Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches, upgrade offers and more

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will take place on October 17. The e-commerce giant will also be offering a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit card. During the festive sale, one will also witness exchange offers and EMI options. If you are a Amazon Prime member, then you will be able to access the Amazon Great Indian Sale a little early. Read on to know more about the iPhone. Also Read - OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

Apple iPhone 11: Specifications, features

The iPhone 11 comes with an aluminum frame with a glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR. The device also comes with faster Face ID. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too. Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording.

Features Apple iPhone 11
Price 68300
Chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13
Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 15, 2020 1:32 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details
Deals
iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details
Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

News

Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Review

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

Most Popular

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches

OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details

Deals

iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details
Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

News

Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know
Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches

News

Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches
Apple iPhone 12 event : ऐप्पल ने लॉन्च किया iPhone 12 सीरीज, जानें क्या रहा खास

न्यूज

Apple iPhone 12 event : ऐप्पल ने लॉन्च किया iPhone 12 सीरीज, जानें क्या रहा खास
OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

News

OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया 6 कैमरे वाला नया स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: 5999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें Thomson TV

Xiaomi Mi 10T सीरीज Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ 35,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च

LG G8X स्मार्टफोन खरीदने से पहले जरूर जान लें यह बात, कहीं हो ना जाए नुकसान!

Flipkart Quiz Answers October 15, 2020 : इन 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें शानदार गिफ्ट वाउचर और फ्लिपकार्ट जेम्स

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more
News
Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more
Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

News

Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon
Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches

News

Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches
OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

News

OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone12
Apple iPhone12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers