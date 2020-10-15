Amazon has finally revealed the festive price of the iPhone 11. Currently, the device is listed with a price label of Rs 61,990. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the iPhone 11 will cost you Rs 47,999 in India. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 13,991. For the mentioned price, you will be getting the base 64GB storage model. This is a great deal and if you are planning to buy an iPhone, then this will be the best time. Also Read - Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches, upgrade offers and more

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will take place on October 17. The e-commerce giant will also be offering a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit card. During the festive sale, one will also witness exchange offers and EMI options. If you are a Amazon Prime member, then you will be able to access the Amazon Great Indian Sale a little early. Read on to know more about the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 11: Specifications, features

The iPhone 11 comes with an aluminum frame with a glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR. The device also comes with faster Face ID.

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too. Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Price 68300 Chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 13 Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery