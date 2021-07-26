The seasonal sale on Amazon and Flipkart is online, and many lucrative smartphone deals are available. This year though, it is the iPhones who are enjoying massive price cuts instead of the Android phones. Both the Amazon Prime Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offer some of the newest iPhone models with discounted prices and associated EMI and card offers. Also Read - iPhone 13 to come with faster charging as compared to iPhone 12

iPhone deals on Flipkart, Amazon

iPhone 12

If you have wanted to get the iPhone 12, now is the right time ahead of the iPhone 13 launch event. The base 64GB variant is selling for Rs 67,999 while the 128GB variant is retailing at Rs 72,999. The 64GB variant is only available in Black, White, and Blue, whereas the 128GB variant is available in White, Black, and Red. If you have got HDFC Back cards, you can get the iPhone 12 for an even lower price.

iPhone 12 Mini

Starting at Rs 57,999 for the 64GB variant, the iPhone 12 Mini is the most affordable entry point into the 5G iPhone lineup. It is compact but gets the same A14 Bionic chip, impressive cameras, and a stunning new design. The 128GB variant is selling at a discounted price of Rs 62,999 while the 256GB variant goes for Rs 72,999.

iPhone 11

The old iPhone 11 is currently retailing at Rs 47,999 on Amazon for the base 64GB variant. The 128GB variant also sees a discounted price of Rs 52,999. The iPhone 11 has got almost the same impressive cameras as the iPhone 12, and the UWB chip for the AirTag. The A13 Bionic chip is still faster than most Android flagships and it has got unparalleled battery life.

iPhone XR

Flipkart is selling the 64GB variant of the iPhone XR for Rs 37,999. You can get the newer stocks as well as the older stock with the bundled charger with no change in the prices. The 128GB variant of the iPhone XR is selling for Rs 42,999. The iPhone XR offers great battery life and should be theoretically good for 3 more years (in terms of iOS updates).

iPhone SE

Flipkart is advertising the iPhone SE with a starting price of Rs 28,999 for the 64GB version. However, the stocks have disappeared, and you can only get the 128GB variant now, which costs Rs 33,999. The iPhone SE is an easy entry-point into the world of iPhones with its familiar Home button and TouchID layout. It looks like an old iPhone 8 but has the same chip inside as the iPhone 11. For those uncomfortable with the FaceID iPhones, the iPhone SE is a great option.