Several iPhone models are selling at a discounted price tag right now. These phones are available at discount during the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sale. The models include – iPhone 12, iPhone 11, among others. Notably, these are temporary price cuts and are available only for a limited period. Also Read - Tricks to get 20% extra battery life on your iPhone, iPad

If you have been looking to buy an iPhone for a long time now, this is surely the right time. The discount offer is available on the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 11. Let’s check out the details below: Also Read - Moto Tab G70 listed on Flipkart, India launch imminent

iPhones on discount on Flipkart, Amazon

-The iPhone 12 is available at a massive discount right now. The 64GB model of the iPhone is available at Rs 59,999 on Flipkart, while the blue model is priced slightly higher at Rs 60,4999. Also Read - New Year 2022 resolution is to be fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

On Amazon, the iPhone 12 64GB is available at a price of Rs 63900 while the 128GB model is available at Rs 70,900. Flipkart offers a deal as it is selling the 128GB storage model of the phone at Rs 64,999.

-The iPhone 12 mini 64 GB variant in black, white, and blue is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 on Amazon. The purple option of the same variant is available at Rs 53,900 while the green option is available at Rs 59,900.

The 128 GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 54,999 for the red model, at Rs 64,900 for the green option on Amazon.

-The iPhone 11 is also available at a discount right now. The 64B storage model is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,900 while the 128GB model is available at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart.

It should be noted that these offers are available only for a limited period, so, you will need to be quick at making the purchase. Unfortunately, neither Amazon nor Flipkart is offering any discount offer on any of the new iPhone models such as the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max.