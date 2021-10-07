comscore Get Free AirPods with iPhone 12 for limited period: Know how to grab the deal
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini with free AirPods deal begins today, October 7, Apple Store online Diwali offer to continue till November 4 or till stocks last, here are the details.

iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini will be up for grabs with free AirPods from today, October 7. Apple has brought the special offer ahead of the festive season and it will run till November 4 or till stocks last. The Cupertino tech giant mentioned about the iPhone 12 series offer on its official India store page. Also Read - iPhone 14 leaks appear again: Next iPhone to bring 2TB storage, suggests report

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini with free AirPods special offer goes live today

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini with free AirPods special offer will be available starting today. As part of the offer, consumers will be able to grab the standard AirPods with the charging case for free on the purchase of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini via Apple’s India store. Also Read - Top 5 smartphone deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, iPhone SE, more

In addition to Apple Store online Diwali offer, the company is providing Indian customers free personalised engraving on select products. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

“Engraving of emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil. You can ship selected Apple products and accessories with a beautifully wrapped gift box and customised card, or a special message on the packing slip,” the company mentioned in its PR.

Moreover, there will be free educational sessions ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art, design, and more. Free virtual sessions on the basics of how to use an iPhone will be provided by the company from October 10 till October 31. Apple has also listed trade-in options where one can exchange their old phone for a discount and no-cost EMI options.

To recall, the former flagship iPhone 12 received a price cut following the iPhone 13 series launch last month. The 64GB storage model now retails at Rs 65,900. While the 128GB and 256GB model comes at Rs 70,900, and Rs 80,900 respectively. As for the iPhone 12 mini, the 64GB and 128GB storage model comes for Rs 59,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. While the high-end variant with 256GB storage costs Rs 74,900. The iPhones with the renewed price are applicable on Black, White, Green, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED colour option.

Older iPhones are up for grabs at a discounted price on Amazon and Flipkart’s festive season sale- Great Indian Festival sale, and Big Billion Days Sale.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2021 9:50 AM IST

Best Sellers