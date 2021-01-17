comscore iPhone 12 mini gets Rs 10,000 off in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings the iPhone 12 mini at a lowly price of Rs 59,990 for SBI Credit Card users.

iPhone 12 mini

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has been announced with a couple of interesting deals on smartphones. Those who have been waiting to own the latest iPhones are in for a treat, provided they have an SBI Credit Card. Amazon is offering up to Rs 10,000 off on the original launch price of the base iPhone 12 mini during the sale period. If you can avail all the benefits, you can basically get a brand-new iPhone 12 mini at Rs 59,990. Also Read - Flipkart announces Big Saving Days sale, begins on January 20

The offer includes the usually lower price of Rs 67,900 of the iPhone 12 mini on Amazon along with some minor price cit. The instant discount of Rs 4,500 brings down the price of the 64GB variant to Rs 59,990. Amazon has not revealed the prices for the 128GB variant of the mini, the variant which we believe most users would be interested in. Additionally, Amazon hasn’t listed any offer for the standard iPhone 12 model. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale announced: Discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

iPhone 12 mini price drops in Amazon sale

iPhone 12 mini Also Read - OnePlus Band India launch: Here's all we know about the Mi Band 5 rival

The iPhone 12 mini is not the only Apple smartphone during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to bring some offers. 2016’s iPhone 7 is also on sale at a price of Rs 23,990, which is a deal no one should opt for. The iPhone 7 is obsolete by 2021 standards and with its meager battery life, it would be more sensible to opt for similarly priced newer Android smartphones. Moreover, those seeking a compact iPhone could have a look at the new iPhone SE.

Coming back to the iPhone 12 mini, should you buy it during the sale period? We tried out the phone ourselves and were quite impressed with its miniature form factor. Despite the reduction in size, this phone offers almost 90 percent of the bells and whistles of the bigger iPhone 12. The only compromises you make on the mini are the battery life, a smaller display, and slower 12 wireless charging via the MagSafe charging. Those looking for an easy-2-day battery life should check out the year-older iPhone 11 that sells close to Rs 52,000.

In terms of performance, there’s hardly any compromise on the iPhone 12 mini. You get the same industry-leading A14 Bionic chip capable of beating some latest PC processors in terms of raw performance. The phone launched with iOS 14 and could get five years of iOS updates, based on Apple’s track record of supporting old devices. The dual 12-megapixel cameras at the back offer some great photography experiences, complete with video recording in Dolby Vision format. The 5.8-inch XDR Retina display supports Dolby Vision format. Moreover, it gets the new flat-edge design with a flat display and flat rear panel.

Published Date: January 17, 2021 1:37 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 17, 2021 1:37 PM IST

