News

iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there’s a catch

Deals

Flipkart is offering a discount on two variants of the iPhone 12 mini including 64GB and 256GB and also on all colours – blue, black and green. Check out the deal.

iPhone-12-Mini

iPhone 12 mini is available at a mouthwatering price on Flipkart today. The offer will let you purchase the iPhone 12 mini at a discounted price of Rs 28,000. Notably, this isn’t a flat discount deal. Let’s check out the terms and conditions of the iPhone 12 mini discount offer. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update

Flipkart is offering a discount on two variants of the iPhone 12 mini including 64GB and 256GB and also on all colours – blue, black and green. Also Read - Apple announces new updates so that AirTags can no longer stalk people

The iPhone 12 mini 64GB is available at 42,299 while the 128GB and 256GB are listed at Rs 55,299 and Rs 65,299, respectively. To grab the 64GB model at Rs 28,000, you will need to exchange the iPhone 12 mini with your existing smartphone. Also Read - How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

iPhone 12 mini exchange offer deal

The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 15,500 exchange value on the iPhone 12 mini. Remember, that the exchange value is dependent on the model you are exchanging to get the iPhone 12 mini. If you exchange it with your old iPhone, you will get a higher value. In comparison, the exchange value offered on Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and others will be slightly lower and iPhones.

If you can get the maximum exchange value of Rs 15,500, you will be able to grab the iPhone 12 mini 64GB model at Rs 28,000. To avail the exchange offer, buyers will need to head to Flipkart > select 64GB model > add details of old phone > enter the IMEI number.

Once these inputs are added, the e-commerce website will show the exchange value offered on your smartphone. The same offer can get let you grab the iPhone 12 mini 256GB model at a discounted price of Rs 51,000.

Should you buy it?

If you were waiting to upgrade your iPhone or your existing Android phone, this is the best time to do that. The iPhone 12 mini 64GB at around Rs 28,000 is one of the best offers available on any iPhone right now. At such a mouthwatering price, the iPhone 12 mini offers a premium design, improved camera system, and top-notch performance.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2022 9:16 AM IST

