Amazon Republic Day sale has kicked off for Amazon Prime members and the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on select models like the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone XR. The sale officially opens for regular members from January 20 but Prime members can go through the deals and offers starting from today.

Here's a look at some of the deal available on select Apple iPhone models.

Apple iPhone Mini at 48,900

Seemingly, the most attractive deal during this sale is the offer available on the latest iPhone 12 Mini. With discounts and offers included, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available for as low as Rs 48,900. How does this work you ask?

The iPhone 12 Mini has been listed on the website at a discounted price of Rs 64,490. Customers who have an SBI credit card can avail a Rs 6,000 discount on that price. To add to this, you also get the option to exchange your old device and get up to Rs 12,400 off. This offer is available on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Amazon has the same offer on the 128GB model as well which is listed at Rs 69, 490.

You can also get the iPhone 12 Mini at the India iStore where HDFC Bank customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000. The retail outlet is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs 9,000 with an additional cashback of Rs 3,000.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 26,000*

Apple iPhone XR is available on for a listed price of Rs 44,999 but customers have the opportunity to get the device for as low as Rs 26,000* during the Flipkart Big Savings sale which is open for Flipkart Plus members.

You can avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,500 on the device will an additional 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card customers.

These offers are available only for a limited period of time during the sale which lasts till January 24th.