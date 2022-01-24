comscore iPhone 12 mini discounted, available under Rs 35,000 in India: How to get the deal
iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

If you have been waiting to purchase the iPhone 12 mini for a long time, this is surely the best price you will get it for. Check out Flipkart's offer details here.

The iPhone 12 series has been selling with a massive price cut ever since Apple released the iPhone 13 series last year. One more time, the iPhone 12 mini is available at a massive discount in India, but just for a limited period. Also Read - Some iPhone 13 users are facing pink screen issue: How to fix it

As per Apple’s online store, the iPhone 12 mini starts at a price tag of Rs 59,900 for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB and 256GB internal storage model comes at a price of Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively. Also Read - Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale: Up to 80 percent discount on laptops, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and more

The iPhone 12 mini comes in several funky colours such as – purple, blue, white, red, black, and green. During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone model is available only in black and blue colours. Also Read - Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why

iPhone 12 mini discount offer on Flipkart

During the ongoing Flipkart sale, the iPhone 12 mini is available at a price under Rs 35,000 but this isn’t a flat discount offer. The e-commerce giant is offering Rs 15,850 off on exchange offer, which brings down the price to Rs 34,149.

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 mini base model with 64GB storage at a price of Rs 49,999, which is around Rs 10,000 down from the retail price tag.

To avail of the offer, you must head over to the Flipkart sale page and enter your pincode to check if the exchange offer is available at your location or not. Notably, to be eligible to get the maximum exchange value, you must change a high-value phone such as a OnePlus/Samsung flagship or an old iPhone model.

In addition to the exchange offer, buyers can avail of 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on shopping with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

So, if you have been waiting to purchase the iPhone 12 mini for a long time, this is surely the best price you will get it for.

Published Date: January 24, 2022 3:32 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 3:32 PM IST

Best Sellers