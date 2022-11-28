Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini is now cheaper than ever, thanks to the price cut on Flipkart. Usually selling for Rs 43,999, the device is now available at around Rs 35,000. The 2020-released iPhone 12 Mini is a good value if you strictly want a compact phone. It could be a powerful secondary handset if you consider this deal. Also Read - Elon Musk may make an 'alternative' smartphone to iPhone, Android phones

iPhone 12 Mini is now a tad bit cheaper

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now priced at only Rs 37,999. Additionally, it has 10 percent off up to Rs 1,500 on Citi Bank Credit and Debit card transactions. This takes the price down to Rs 36,499.

Furthermore, there's an exchange offer on Flipkart that will allow you to get the phone for under Rs 20,000.

iPhone 12 Mini specifications, Is it worth it?

The iPhone 12 Mini was launched in 2020 with a compact 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has a Full-HD+ resolution and no high refresh rate support. The device has a Ceramic Shield glass and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It has a dual camera system on the rear with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has a 12MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing FaceTime calls. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at up to 60fps. It also has slow-mo video support.

The device is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is also present in other 12-series models. This chipset isn’t that old and is still capable of doing heavy tasks. As for the battery, it does have a smaller cell. It houses a 2,227mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging.

Notably, iPhone 12 Mini supports 5G and LTE. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Apple offers FaceID for security, but it does lack a fingerprint sensor.

If a secondary phone is what you are looking for, the iPhone 12 Mini in 2022 could do your job. But consider the battery, it’s small but could be enough for you since it will be your secondary handset.