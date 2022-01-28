comscore iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000
iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000

Flipkart's discount and exchange offer on the compact Apple iPhone 12 mini brings down the price to Rs 26,149. Here's how to grab the deal.

Flipkart offers deals and discounts on a wide range of smartphones. While it’s easy to get discounts on mid-range smartphones it’s a tall order when it comes to premium phones. iPhones are one of those premium phones that are difficult to get at huge discounts. Also Read - Apple Macbook Air M1 at just Rs 69,900: How to get

But a rare deal is now listed on the e-retail site that can let you have the iPhone 12 mini for a price well under Rs 30,000. The compact iPhone is currently retailing at Rs 41,999 for the 64GB storage variant. But with a discount and exchange offer, you can get the device at a price of Rs 26,149. Here’s a breakdown- Also Read - Tim Cook's house is completely blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here’s why

How to get Apple iPhone 12 mini for a price under Rs 30,000

The iPhone 12 mini retail price amounts to Rs 59,900, and with Flipkart’s discount, the price comes down to Rs 41,999. Above this, you can get an exchange offer of Rs 15,850. However, the exchange amount will depend on the model of the phone that you would exchange and its condition. Additionally, you can get up to Rs 1000 off on Citi Credit Card or Debit Cards. Also Read - Apple may let you use FaceID with a mask in the next iOS update

Similar offers are listed on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB and 256GB storage variant as well. The 128GB model is up for grabs at Rs 54,999, while the high-end variant is currently available at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart.

The former Apple flagship features a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display, which supports 1080×2340 pixels and 1200nits max brightness. The phone equips the powerful 14 Bionic processor which is paired with up to 256GB of storage. On the camera front, it has a dual rear camera setup including a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The compact iPhone 12 mini has a ceramic shield front, and aerospace-grade aluminium build. It is compatible with MagSafe accessories and has support for wireless charging.

  Published Date: January 28, 2022 1:57 PM IST

Best Sellers