iPhone 12 mini 128GB storage and 256GB storage models are available at a discounted price of Rs 41999 and Rs 51,999, respectively. Additionally, Axis and ICICI card users can avail up to Rs 1500 extra discount, which will further bring down the price of the iPhone model.

Flipkart is currently hosting a Mobile Bonanza sale in India that will come to an end on 21 November. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is giving discounts and offers on smartphones from brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung and so on. It will also offer a screen care plan, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers. Also Read - This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

During this ongoing sale, Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The 128 GB storage variant will now cost you Rs 49,999 and the 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The buyers will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Notably, the iPhone 12 Mini was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 69,999. The iPhone is currently available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 on Apple Store India. Also Read - Diwali celebrations 2021: Best deals on home appliances under Rs 5,000

iPhone 12 mini: Specifications

Apple iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. It is powered by the company’s own A14 Bionic SoC with the fourth-generation Neural Engine. The device currently runs iOS 14.7.1 and comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB along with 4GB of RAM. It is backed by a 2,227mAh battery. Note, Apple does not reveal the RAM and the battery capacity of their smartphones, these values have been curated from various testing websites.

The iPhone 12 series is the first from the company to support 5G networks.

Coming to the cameras, the iPhone 12 mini sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors in a wide angle and an ultra wide angle setup with an f/1.6 and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

