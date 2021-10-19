The online shopping giant Flipkart recently ended its Big Billion Days sale, and now the company is again ready with the Big Diwali Sale. During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, customers will be able to buy the latest flagship devices from Apple to POCO at very low prices. Additionally, the sale will bring bumper discounts, attractive offers, and deals. The sale starts on October 17 and lasts till October 23. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances

A 10 percent instant discount will be available on SBI credit and EMI transactions. You will get up to 80 percent discount on mobile phones and tablets. Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Mini is available in this festive sale at a heavy discount along with discounts from SBI Bank and no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Also Read - Get free AirPods with iPhone 12 series: How to claim the offer

iPhone 12 Mini offers and discount

iPhone 12 Mini is available during Flipkart Diwali sale at Rs 42,099. Talking about the offer, you will get a discount of 10 percent on using SBI Bank credit cards. Additionally, you will also avail of up to Rs 17,801 discount on the smartphone.

Also, the iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,439 per month and an exchange offer of Rs 15,650. Flipkart is also giving 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card along with 15% instant discount on first Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above.

The smartphone is available at Rs 59,900 for 64GB, Rs 64,900 for 128GB, and Rs 74,900 for 256GB on official website.

iPhone 12 Mini specifications

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.40-inch Super Retina XDR display, A14 Bionic chip, and a dual 12MP camera system, including a 12 MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture and a 12 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 12 MP camera with f/2.2.

The smartphone features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 12 mini uses MagSafe wireless charging technology that supports 15 W wireless charging. For connectivity, it has 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and GPS.