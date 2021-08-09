iPhone 12 mini selling at a discounted price of Rs 43,999, but there’s a catch

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will be coming to an end today, which would mark the end of all deals currently live on the e-commerce platform. One of the better smartphone deals during this sale is the Rs 9,901 discount on the iPhone 12 mini, which is currently available at Rs 59,999. Also Read - WhatsApp head slams Apple over tracking iPhones for child sex abuse photos

Apart from the discounted price, if you purchase the device with an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank card, you can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount, bringing down the price to Rs 58,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with stylus to launch alongside Mi Mix 4 next week: Check the date

You can also opt to get the device under an EMI scheme where the device would be available at Rs 2,051 per month for 26 months. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer, using which customers can get up to Rs 15,000 off on the device. Thus bringing down the effective price of the device down to Rs 43,999. Also Read - iPhone 13 releasing next month: Expected launch date, specs, design, price in India

iPhone 12 mini: Specifications

Apple iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. It is powered by the company’s own A14 Bionic SoC with the fourth-generation Neural Engine. The device currently runs iOS 14.7.1 and comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB along with 4GB of RAM. It is backed by a 2,227mAh battery. Note, Apple does not reveal the RAM and the battery capacity of their smartphones, these values have been curated from various testing websites.

The iPhone 12 series is the first from the company to support 5G networks.

Coming to the cameras, the iPhone 12 mini sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors in a wide angle and an ultra wide angle setup with an f/1.6 and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.