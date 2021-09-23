iPhone 12 Pro Max available with AirPods Pro combo deal at Rs 23,000 discount

The launch of the Apple iPhone 13 brought the discontinuation of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in India. Although both the flagship smartphones are not available on the official website, you can still grab a chance to buy them on Amazon. Also Read - iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

The e-commerce giant is offering a massive deal where you can buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max along with AirPods at a discount of up to Rs 23,000. Noticeably, the iPhone 12 Pro Max alongside AirPod Pro is available at Rs 1,30,989 on Amazon. Also Read - Apple brings free of charge service program for 'No Sound Issues' on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max with AirPods Pro and AirPods Price in India

Considering the launch price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max which was Rs. 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, the former Apple flagship is getting a massive deal where one can buy 12 Pro Max and AirPod Pro together at just Rs 1,30,989. The deal extends for 256GB and 512GB as well. The 256GB model with AirPod Pro costs Rs 1,44,395, whereas the 512GB costs Rs 1,62,890. Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

On the other hand, the price of 12 Pro Max with AirPods is now listed at Rs 1,22,989 for 128GB, Rs 1,36,395 for 256GB, and 1,62,890 for 512GB. Amazon is listing the 12 Pro Max with Magsafe Case and 20W Adapter, 20W USB C Adapter, with AirPods, with AirPods Pro, and with Magsafe Clear Case.

iPhone 12 Pro with AirPods Pro and AirPods Price in India

The iPhone 12 Pro with AirPods Pro is available at Rs 1,25,395. The 256GB and 512GB is priced at Rs 1,39,890 and Rs 1,60,890 respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro with AirPods costs Rs 1,17,395 for 128GB, Rs 1,31,890 for 256GB, and Rs 1,52,890 for 512GB.

Both the iPhones run on iOS 14. The iPhone 12 Pro sports a 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 460 PPI pixel density. The 12 Pro Max sports a large 6.7-inch (1,284×2,778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 458 PPI pixel density.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro both sport a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/1.6 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.