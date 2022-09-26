Missed buying iPhone 13 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale? No need to worry as Tata’s Croma store is at your rescue. Tata is hosting a grand sale on electronics on its Tata Neu app and Croma online and offline stores, where the iPhone 13 will be available for as low as Rs 51,990. Additionally, other Apple devices will also be on sale. Also Read - Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone, iPad and other products on the Apple store

iPhone 13 to be discounted in the Croma Festival of Dreams sale

Tata’s Croma online store has displayed the iPhone 13 at Rs 51,990 in its Croma Festival of Dreams sale. The deal is visible on Croma.com and Tata Neu app, however, it will be unlocked today at 4.45 PM. Also Read - iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

This discounted pricing will be including all offers, most likely the bank offers from ICICI Bank. As per the online store, there’s a 10 percent instant discount on the ICICI Bank credit cards. This will effectively make the price of the device go to Rs 51,990. Right now, it is selling for Rs 64,990. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From iPhone 13 to iPhone 12 mini, check best iPhone deals

The smartphone will be available for purchase in all of its colors such as Midnight, Blue, Product Red, Green, Starlight, and Pink. Interested ones can buy the phone from Croma.com, the Tata Neu app, and even from offline Croma outlets.

Apple Watch SE available at Rs 19,990

In addition to this, there’s a deal on the Apple Watch SE as well. The wearable usually sells for Rs 26,990, but it’s now available for Rs 19,990 on Croma. This deal is already unlocked and can be bought right away from online or offline stores.

Do note that this is the older 2020 model of the Apple Watch SE and not the newer 2022 model. The Watch SE 2020 comes with Apple’s S5 chipset and has most features including a design similar to the new Apple Watch SE.

Apart from this, the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will also be available in the sale with Bank card offers. However, we suggest you check Apple’s very own discounts on Apple.com, there’s a Rs 7,000 bank discount on new iPhone models.