comscore Tata Croma store is offering iPhone 13 for Rs 51,990, Apple Watch SE at 19,990
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Iphone 13 Available For As Low As Rs 51990 In Cromas Festival Of Dreams Sale
News

iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 51,990 in Croma's Festival of Dreams sale

Deals

Tata's Croma store has announced the Festival of Dreams sale on its online and offline platforms where the iPhone 13 costs only Rs 51,990.

iPhone 13

Missed buying iPhone 13 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale? No need to worry as Tata’s Croma store is at your rescue. Tata is hosting a grand sale on electronics on its Tata Neu app and Croma online and offline stores, where the iPhone 13 will be available for as low as Rs 51,990. Additionally, other Apple devices will also be on sale. Also Read - Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone, iPad and other products on the Apple store

iPhone 13 to be discounted in the Croma Festival of Dreams sale

Tata’s Croma online store has displayed the iPhone 13 at Rs 51,990 in its Croma Festival of Dreams sale. The deal is visible on Croma.com and Tata Neu app, however, it will be unlocked today at 4.45 PM. Also Read - iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

This discounted pricing will be including all offers, most likely the bank offers from ICICI Bank. As per the online store, there’s a 10 percent instant discount on the ICICI Bank credit cards. This will effectively make the price of the device go to Rs 51,990. Right now, it is selling for Rs 64,990. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From iPhone 13 to iPhone 12 mini, check best iPhone deals

The smartphone will be available for purchase in all of its colors such as Midnight, Blue, Product Red, Green, Starlight, and Pink. Interested ones can buy the phone from Croma.com, the Tata Neu app, and even from offline Croma outlets.

Apple Watch SE available at Rs 19,990

In addition to this, there’s a deal on the Apple Watch SE as well. The wearable usually sells for Rs 26,990, but it’s now available for Rs 19,990 on Croma. This deal is already unlocked and can be bought right away from online or offline stores.

Do note that this is the older 2020 model of the Apple Watch SE and not the newer 2022 model. The Watch SE 2020 comes with Apple’s S5 chipset and has most features including a design similar to the new Apple Watch SE.

Apart from this, the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will also be available in the sale with Bank card offers. However, we suggest you check Apple’s very own discounts on Apple.com, there’s a Rs 7,000 bank discount on new iPhone models.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 1:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iPhone 13 available at Rs 51,990 at Tata Croma store
Deals
iPhone 13 available at Rs 51,990 at Tata Croma store
Reliance Jio's 5G smartphone to cost under Rs 12,000

Mobiles

Reliance Jio's 5G smartphone to cost under Rs 12,000

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing

iPhone 15 Ultra may have Apple's biggest redesign in years

Mobiles

iPhone 15 Ultra may have Apple's biggest redesign in years

Top smartwatches under Rs 3,000 that you can buy on Flipkart, Amazon

Photo Gallery

Top smartwatches under Rs 3,000 that you can buy on Flipkart, Amazon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 available at Rs 51,990 at Tata Croma store

Reliance Jio's 5G smartphone to cost under Rs 12,000

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing

iPhone 15 Ultra may have Apple's biggest redesign in years

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone