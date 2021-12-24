iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

Indian retail chain Vijay Sales is offering a massive discount on Apple products including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch, AirPods, among others. Among all offers, the best ones are available on iPhones and MacBooks. Models such as the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 11, among others are available at discount. Also Read - Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

The iPhone 13 is available at a starting price of Rs 69,900 while the iPhone 13 mini is available starting at Rs 60,400. The offer is available for all variants of smartphones. Notably, the offer is inclusive of up to Rs 6000 off on HDFC bank cards, both debit as well as credit. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the Laptop category

Take a look at the discounted prices

–iPhone 13 128GB can be grabbed at Rs 69,900 inclusive of the HDFC Bank card offer. Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs 5000, it will be topped by another Rs 3000 off from Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to Rs 18,000. These offers clubbed together will drop the iPhone 13 price to Rs 61,900. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

–iPhone 13 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 60,400 after applying the HDFC offer.

–iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs 118400 after applying a Rs 5000 flat discount on an HDFC Bank card.

–iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,400. This price is inclusive of the flat Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank cards.

–iPhone 12 is available at a discounted price of Rs 56299 after applying the flat Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Bank card.

The Vijay Sales offer begins starting today on December 24 and will continue until December 31.

Other offers

-During the sale, the iPad 9th Gen is available at a starting price of Rs 26, 600, iPad Air 4th Gen starts at Rs. 46, 900, and iPad Pro starts at Rs. 63,500.

-The Macbook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs 77, 610, Macbook Pro with M1 Chip starts at Rs 1,03, 610 and the Macbook Pro with M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs 1,71, 200.

-The sale is selling the Apple Watch Series 7 from Rs 36, 100 while the Apple Watch SE starts from Rs 25, 900.

– AirPods 2nd Gen is available at Rs 10, 900, AirPods 3rd Gen at Rs 15, 300, AirPods Pro at Rs 17, 990, AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging at Rs 20, 400, and AirPods Max at Rs 50, 900.