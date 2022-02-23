comscore iPhone 13 discounted in India, available at an effective price of Rs 50,900
iPhone 13 discounted in India, available at an effective price of Rs 50,900

If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13 for a long time, this is surely the best time. India iStore is offering the latest iPhone generation at an effective price of Rs 50,900. Check out the deal details here.

The iPhone 13 is available at a mouth-watering price tag in India right now. India iStore is offering the latest iPhone generation at an effective price of Rs 50,900. Check out the deal details here. If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13 for a long time, this is surely the best time. Also Read - iPhone 14 may offer much better battery life than iPhone 13: Report

During the limited period offer, the iPhone 13 128GB is available at an effective price of Rs 50900. The same model is available at an original retail price of Rs 79900. Under the offer, consumers get a flat store discount of Rs 5000 and an additional Rs 6000 cashback. It should be noted that the cashback is offered on ICICI Bank debit, credit cards, Kotak bank debit, credit cards, and SBI credit cards only.
In addition, iStore is offering up to Rs 18000 off on the exchange for your old smartphone. However, the exchange value depends on the condition of the phone you wish to exchange the iPhone 13 for. It should be noted that you can get a higher exchange value only if you exchange iPhone 13 with your old iPhone XR, iPhone 11, or iPhone 12. Also Read - Apple’s foldable iPhone delayed until 2025 as the company works on foldable MacBook first: Report

This crazy discount offer is available on all three variants of the iPhone including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. The discount offer brings down the price of 128GB to Rs 50900, 256GB to Rs 60,900, and 512GB to Rs 80,900. Also Read - Apple might release four new Macs with M2 chip this year

The offer is available on iStore, and some other partner stores like Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore as well. Meanwhile, the official online Apple store doesn’t show any discount.

The offer is available for a limited period only. So, if you have been waiting to purchase a new iPhone for a long time, get the iPhone 13 today.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 2:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 23, 2022 2:57 PM IST

