If you want to buy the iPhone 13, get it right now. This is surely the best time to buy the latest iPhone, launched in India last month. As a part of the Diwali sale, Apple is reportedly selling the base model of the iPhone 13 with 128GB of internal storage with a massive discount. Also Read - Apple could likely bring its mixed-reality device next year at an unusual price tag

The offer is said to be limited only for Diwali. Additionally, you can get extra discount if you trade in your old iPhone model. Also Read - Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

iPhone 13 Diwali discount offer

For the festive season, the base model of the iPhone 13 is available for a massive price cut of Rs 56,000. The discount offer is available on Apple India’s online store launched last year. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

The iPhone 13 128GB storage originally comes at a price of Rs 79900. The other two models with 256GB and 512GB storage model original come at a price of Rs 89900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

Extra discount offer

Additionally, users who already own an iPhone can get extra off with trade in option. The Apple online store is offering upto Rs 46,120 for older iPhones. The final trade in value depends on the old iPhone. To check the exact value, you can simply check the status on the webpage by entering the serial number of your existing iPhone.

Notably, iPhone 12 can get a discount of around Rs 31,120 while if you trade in iPhone 11 Pro the website offers Rs 36,485. On trading the iPhone 12 Pro, you can get around Rs 46,120. Ofcourse the website also lets you exchange your Android phone but better value is offered on iPhones.

iPhone 13 is surely the most advanced iPhone yet. It comes packed with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, 2532×1170-pixel screen resolution, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, A15 Bionic chipset, a 12-megapixel selfie camera and more.