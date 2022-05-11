Apple iPhone 13 was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space variant. Now, the device is available with a massive discount on e-retail platforms including Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - iPhone 15 models may come with pill and hole design replacing notch

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is available for Rs 69,900 on Amazon India, which is Rs 10,000 less than the price listed on Apple's e-retail shop in India. Interested buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 10,800 on opting for the exchange offer, which would further reduce the price of the phone to Rs 59,100. On Flipkart, the phone is available with a discount of Rs 5,000. Interested buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 16,000, which would reduce the price of the device to Rs 58,900. Also, interested buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on paying for their purchases using HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.

Similarly, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 costs Rs 89,900 on Apple's e-store. It is getting a discount of Rs 10,410 on Amazon India, post which it will be available for Rs 79,490 on the platform. Interested buyers can also get a discount of up to Rs 10,800 on opting for the exchange offer, which would reduce the price of the device to Rs 68,690. On the other hand, the variant is available at a price of Rs 84,900 on Flipkart, after getting a discount of Rs 5,000. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 16,000 on opting for the exchange offer, post which its price will reduce to Rs 68,900. Interested buyers will also get an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on paying for their purchases using HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.

Lastly, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 13, which costs Rs 1,09,900 on Apple’s eshop costs Rs 1,03,990 on Amazon India after getting a discount of Rs 5,910. Interested buyers can also get a discount of up to Rs 10,800 on opting for the exchange offer, which would reduce the price of the device to Rs 93,190. On Flipkart, the device is available for Rs 1,04,900 after getting a discount of Rs 5,000. Interested buyers can get also a discount of up to Rs 16,000 on opting for the exchange offer, post which its price will reduce to Rs 88,900.