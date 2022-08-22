iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Amazon India is offering a big discount on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 71,900 for the base 128GB storage variant; however, its original price of the Apple iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900. The 256 GB variant of iPhone 13 is also available with a discount of 13 percent at Rs 77,900. In addition, the Cupertino based tech giant is also offering a discount on the 512 GB variant as it has been priced at Rs 99,990. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 highlights: Unsend messages, transfer an eSIM, focus mode and more

Amazon India is also offering an exchange offer as well. An interested customer can trade-in old smartphone and get up to Rs 12,400 off on all the three variants of iPhone 13. For those who are unaware, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and it gets power from an A15 Bionic chipset. It houses 12 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lenses on the back and on the front, it has a 12 megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Also Read - Apple finishes iOS 16 development ahead of iPhone 14 launch, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 coming soon

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models. As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series. Also Read – iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro Also Read - Apple September event: iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 to arrive next month

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.