comscore iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Iphone 13 Gets A Massive Discount On Amazon Ahead Of Iphone 14 Launch Check Details
News

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Deals

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and it gets power from an A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone-13

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Amazon India is offering a big discount on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 71,900 for the base 128GB storage variant; however, its original price of the Apple iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900. The 256 GB variant of iPhone 13 is also available with a discount of 13 percent at Rs 77,900. In addition, the Cupertino based tech giant is also offering a discount on the 512 GB variant as it has been priced at Rs 99,990. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 highlights: Unsend messages, transfer an eSIM, focus mode and more

Amazon India is also offering an exchange offer as well. An interested customer can trade-in old smartphone and get up to Rs 12,400 off on all the three variants of iPhone 13. For those who are unaware, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and it gets power from an A15 Bionic chipset. It houses 12 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lenses on the back and on the front, it has a 12 megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Also Read - Apple finishes iOS 16 development ahead of iPhone 14 launch, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 coming soon

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models. As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series. Also Read – iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro Also Read - Apple September event: iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 to arrive next month

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO Z6 series launch confirmed for China
Mobiles
iQOO Z6 series launch confirmed for China
Apple iOS 16: Top highlights that you should know

Photo Gallery

Apple iOS 16: Top highlights that you should know

Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 best-selling compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Photo Gallery

Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 best-selling compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

First made-in-India Hydrogen Fuel Cell electric bus launched in India

automobile

First made-in-India Hydrogen Fuel Cell electric bus launched in India

Airtel may bring 5G connectivity in India with higher priced plans

Telecom

Airtel may bring 5G connectivity in India with higher priced plans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

iVoomi Energy launches new electric scooters at Rs 99,999 with up to 180 km range

Apple iOS 16: Top highlights that you should know

Apple iOS 16 highlights: Unsend messages, transfer an eSIM, focus mode and more

Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 best-selling compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999